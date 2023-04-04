“Iowa At White House? What a Joke!”: Angel Reese Scoffs at Jill Biden’s Idea to Invite Caitlin Clark and Co With LSU

When the Angel Reese-led LSU Tigers dismantled the Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85 in the National Championship on Sunday, 1st Lady—Jill Biden, was in attendance in the stands.

LSU Tigers being the NCAA champs would naturally be invited to the White House in the aftermath. However, Biden recently made a recommendation for Caitlin Clark’s team to be there too.

“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come,” Jill said. “But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe [Biden] I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”

Reese, the Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 NCAA, just could not believe what she had heard. And she didn’t keep quiet about it.

Angel Reese scoffs at Jill Biden’s suggestion to invite Caitlin Clark’s Iowa to the White House with LSU

Monday night, the 20-year-old LSU forward sent out a Tweet in response to Jill’s suggestion to invite Iowa to the White House which said, “what a joke.”

Indeed, it is a joke. Why didn’t they invite LeBron James’ Cavaliers all those years when they were losing against those (cheat code) Warriors team? It’s a culture to invite only the winners, it should stay that way.

Would Jill have invited Angel Reese and the LSU if Caitlin’s Iowa won the NCAA championship? NBA Twitter doesn’t think so.

I’m sorry but why would Iowa go to the White House as well lol for exhibiting sportsmanship? I’m sure a bunch of other teams did as well lol would she invite LSU if Iowa won? — Anthony Thompson (@athompsonABJ) April 3, 2023

It wen’t from ‘All Lives Matter,’ to now, ‘All Lives Win!’ — Anthony V. Clark (@anthonyvclark20) April 3, 2023

Super suspect. Unprecedented bullshit. I wonder if LSU would’ve gotten invited if they lost? 🤔 🤔 #weknowtheanswer — Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) April 3, 2023

Some barked at Reese again.

Wow, after Angel Reese did that to Caitlyn Clark, both of my daughters started crying. Why don’t we have respect for anyone anymore! Caitlyn did nothing but respect her previous opponents! Me and my daughters will no longer be fans of LSU and will be burning our jerseys tonight — . (@bames_barden) April 3, 2023

It has become racist propaganda.

The racist bots are out in full force. pic.twitter.com/nPBvSKDjLe — GNCordova (@GNCordova) April 3, 2023

What is the animosity between Reese and Caitlin Clark?

On Sunday, with a few seconds remaining in the game clock and LSU up by 17, Reese hit Clark with her (or John Cena’s) signature “you can’t see me”. And also pointed toward her ring finger, taunting and pointing it out that she was a victor that night.

The internet had divided opinions about it, much like they had to this Reese’s mockery of Jill’s suggestion. Most called Reese classless, others said it was racist to call one person classless just for taunting Clark who herself had done it against others before the championship game.

AND they are 20-year-olds too. Come on now, people! It’s so not right to discuss and judge people so young.