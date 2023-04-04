HomeSearch

|Published 04/04/2023

“Iowa At White House? What a Joke!”: Angel Reese Scoffs at Jill Biden’s Idea to Invite Caitlin Clark and Co With LSU

Credits: USA TODAY Sports

When the Angel Reese-led LSU Tigers dismantled the Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85 in the National Championship on Sunday, 1st Lady—Jill Biden, was in attendance in the stands.

LSU Tigers being the NCAA champs would naturally be invited to the White House in the aftermath. However, Biden recently made a recommendation for Caitlin Clark’s team to be there too.

“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come,” Jill said. “But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe [Biden] I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”

Reese, the Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 NCAA, just could not believe what she had heard. And she didn’t keep quiet about it.

Angel Reese scoffs at Jill Biden’s suggestion to invite Caitlin Clark’s Iowa to the White House with LSU

Monday night, the 20-year-old LSU forward sent out a Tweet in response to Jill’s suggestion to invite Iowa to the White House which said, “what a joke.”

Indeed, it is a joke. Why didn’t they invite LeBron James’ Cavaliers all those years when they were losing against those (cheat code) Warriors team? It’s a culture to invite only the winners, it should stay that way.

Would Jill have invited Angel Reese and the LSU if Caitlin’s Iowa won the NCAA championship? NBA Twitter doesn’t think so.

Some barked at Reese again.

It has become racist propaganda.

What is the animosity between Reese and Caitlin Clark?

On Sunday, with a few seconds remaining in the game clock and LSU up by 17, Reese hit Clark with her (or John Cena’s) signature “you can’t see me”. And also pointed toward her ring finger, taunting and pointing it out that she was a victor that night.

The internet had divided opinions about it, much like they had to this Reese’s mockery of Jill’s suggestion. Most called Reese classless, others said it was racist to call one person classless just for taunting Clark who herself had done it against others before the championship game.

AND they are 20-year-olds too. Come on now, people! It’s so not right to discuss and judge people so young.

 

 

 

Akash Murty

Akash Murty

An Electrical and Electronics Engineer by degree, Akash Murty is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. Previously a Software Engineer, Murty couldn’t keep himself away from sports, and his knack for writing and putting his opinion forward brought him to the TSR. A big Soccer enthusiast, his interest in basketball developed late, as he got access to a hoop for the first time at 17. Following this, he started watching basketball at the 2012 Olympics, which transitioned to NBA, and he became a fan of the game as he watched LeBron James dominate the league. Him being an avid learner of the game and ritually following the league for around a decade, he now writes articles ranging from throwbacks, and live game reports, to gossip. LA Lakers are his favourite basketball team, while Chelsea has his heart in football. He also likes travelling, reading fiction, and sometimes cooking.

