Shaquille O’Neal Supports Angel Reese’s “You Can’t See Me” Taunt on Caitlin Clark in NCAA Championship Game

March Madness came to an end with Caitlin Clark becoming probably the biggest NCAA star in recent years. The 2023 NCAA championship game was no different. The Iowa State #22 guard broke some records while trying to take her team all the way, but LSU’s Angel Reese was having none of it.

Iowa’s junior had 30 points on the night where she became the first player in tournament history to score 8 or more 3s in a championship game. Her total scoring tally in the tournament of 191 points also set the record for most points in a single tournament for both women and men.

But the Tigers, led by Reese, spoiled the party for Clark and the Hawkeyes. The LSU forward had the 34th double-double in the season, which was more than anyone else in NCAA history. What a wonderful night in basketball history!

Yet, the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player taunting the 21-year-old guard became a bigger talking point than anything else. Even Shaquille O’Neal thought it was “cold”.

What was the taunting by Angel Reese towards Caitlin Clark about?

Clark did nothing in the championship game that could be seen as disrespectful towards Reese or her team. However, she has hit the teams with the “you can’t see me” gesture before this one.

And maybe Reese wanted to avenge everyone by not just winning the championship with a dominant 102-85 performance but by also giving Clark, the taste of her own medicine.

Look at what she had to say after the game.

Fans were not too happy with Reese’s actions

Neither the game nor this back-and-forth between the two future WNBA stars had anything to do with racism. It was pure competition. However, it did get a ‘race’ twist after the internet’s criticism of the 20-year-old Tigers star.

Classless at the end by Reese! Clark not sure how you kept your cool! That is class! — Tanya Buchanan (@TanyaBuchanan19) April 2, 2023

hey Angel Reese, Clark will be back next year and i hope she remembers your lack of class….you showed the country how disgraceful and classless you can be…… https://t.co/TQ8q164qz1 — michael j wright (@lgwtoday) April 3, 2023

There were obviously several, who came to Reese’s defense as well.

If it wasn’t “classless” when Caitlin Clark did it, don’t call it classless when Angel Reese does it. Let the women compete, it’s sports!! pic.twitter.com/lJpS1NId68 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) April 2, 2023

Y’all don’t need to worry about Reese & Clark. They’re competitors. Taunting is part of the game, whether you see it on the regular or not. Men are allowed to flash a three sign in front of the opposing bench, amongst other chatter & no one bats an eye. You’re mad about nothing. — Hashtag Targeting (@rainbasin) April 3, 2023

With an NCAA championship over somebody who clean-swept the player of the tournament awards, along with Shaq and her own internet army behind her, Angel Reese is having the time of her life already before even making it to the WNBA.

And we are here talking about the “class” of 20-year-olds. What a shame!