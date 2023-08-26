Nearly a Year After Signing His $100,000,000 Nike Deal, LeBron James Nonchalantly Dismissed Excitement over the All-Star Game

LeBron James made unprecedented waves in the basketball world in 2003 before being drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers straight out of high school. At 18, the King was and is still considered by many as the highest-rated prospect in NBA history. As a result, Nike signed him with a mega $100,000,000 deal on May 22, 2003. It’s safe to say, James did live up to the hype in his first season in the NBA. He was an immediate impact player for the Cavs. However, a year later, despite all the hype surrounding him, James was not selected for the 2004 All-Star Game. However, James told the Associated Press, the snub did not bother him.

The 2003 draft class is often regarded as one of the best classes in NBA history. Apart from King James, NBA legends like Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh were also from the same class. But the rookie who was making strides similar to LeBron was Carmelo Anthony. Melo was an integral part of the Denver Nuggets roster and much like LeBron was playing at a near-All-Star level. With an average of 21 points, six rebounds, and three assists, he was sensational. Although he was snubbed from the 2004 All-Star Game as well.

LeBron James was unbothered by the fact that he wasn’t an All-Star in 2004

In 2004, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony were the rookies to watch out for. They were leading their respective teams and their performances were out of the world. However, the two were barely spared a thought during All-Star voting.

The voters felt that Bron and Melo weren’t ready for the All-Star nomination yet. It was an unexpected outcome for both men. While they were on the same boat, they both had similar reactions as well. Understanding that while they should have been selected it wasn’t the end of the world, they used it as fuel to come back stronger next year. As reported in this NYT article, the stars said:

LeBron James: “Being on the All-Star team, it wouldn’t be anything new to me. I’ve been on All-Star teams my whole life. I’d be very excited about it, but if it doesn’t happen, it’s not the end of the world.” Carmelo Anthony: “Oh, man, I should have been on there. But it’s my first year and I still have a long way ahead of me. Even though it’s just the All-Star Game, it’s much deeper than that. We’ll take it as motivation. I probably deserved to make it, but things happen for a reason.”

Fortunately, both James and Anthony made the All-Star team in the following years, with the former getting his first selection in his sophomore year and the latter having to wait till 2007. Since getting his first All-Star call-up in 2005, King James has made every single All-Star team, with 19 selections to his name. On the other hand, Melo’s run as an All-Star has been sporadic. He’s made the team 10 times, both in 2007 and 2008, and then for eight years straight from 2010 to 2017.

King James prepares to begin his 21st season in the NBA months after Carmelo Anthony’s retirement

It’s been 20 years since LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony were drafted. And as things stand, they find themselves in two different places in their lives. Recently, Melo announced his official retirement from the sport of basketball. On the other hand, King James is already underway with his preparations for his 21st season in the NBA.

At the end of the day, it’s safe to say both men have had fulfilling careers. And while Melo’s career has now ended, he will surely be rooting for LeBron from the sidelines. After all, the King has no intentions of retiring anytime soon.