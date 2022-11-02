Jerry Seinfeld Attends Nets Game After “Kyrie Irving Antisemitic” Post Gains National Attention 

“Kyrie Irving Antisemitic” is trending and for all the right reasons, people are noticeably outraged about his ignorant pandering. But the question remains what is next for the point guard amidst all the radio silence?

The harsh spotlight of media scrutiny is firmly on Kyrie Irving and tonight he performed lower than expectations. This would prompt a lot of curious folks to turn up the intensity of the spotlight.

The Nets are 2-6 for the season and are facing what can only be described as a torrential start. Despite the red-hot form of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, they haven’t been able to rally together and find the wins.

Journalist Nick Friedell described it as “the most dysfunctional team in the league”. And a catastrophe is just inches away we feel. But amidst all the noise surrounding Steve Nash’s departure and Irving’s silence, we noticed a particular star in attendance.

Jerry Seinfeld was in attendance, what does this mean for Irving?

Jerry Seinfeld, a Jewish television personality, was in attendance for the Brooklyn Nets game. And while it might have looked like him just enjoying a basketball game, given the circumstance we don’t think it is a coincidence.

Irving’s tweet, which has now been deleted was anti-semitic. And the tolerance from everyone around the league surrounding this is remarkable. Seinfeld’s appearance might have just been a warning to Irving. This a salient reminder that while he may be silent, the Jewish community is taking notice.

Seinfeld’s presence might have also been a factor in Irving’s drastic decline tonight. Although we reckon Irving might not even know who Jerry is. His grand ignorance of things and his errant path have often led him into places where he doesn’t belong.

Supporting an anti-semitic film without understanding the true repercussions of it is very typical of the 2016 NBA champion.

“Kyrie Irving Antisemitic” trends as point-guard has a horrendous night

Irving’s performance can only be described as lackluster. He was horrendous from 3-point range and made 0 field goals. He had just 4 points to his name and you wonder if the burden of his actions is finally starting to show.

Nick Friedell described the mood in Brooklyn as “Somber. Shocked. Disengaged”, three words that are doom-signaling. While the world awaits with bated breath, Irving is ruminating.

We don’t condone his behavior online and as two reputed media personalities in the form of Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley pointed out, the NBA should have taken stricter action against him.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold throughout the course of the next few weeks. The entire organization is in disarray, on and off the court.

