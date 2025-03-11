“Need Jonathan Kuminga at His Best”: Warriors Insider Drops Update About 22 Y/O Star’s Injury, Importance to the Team

The Golden State Warriors are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. They’ve won five in a row and 12 of their last 14 to move up to sixth place in the West. They’re looking like a dangerous team again after falling below .500 just over a month ago. The trade for Jimmy Butler didn’t get the same media coverage as the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade between the Lakers and Mavericks, but it has been just as impactful for Golden State’s playoff hopes.

The Warriors have clicked into place since adding Butler to the fold, but if there’s one worry to be had, it’s this: Will Golden State be able to continue its winning ways once Jonathan Kuminga returns from his ankle injury? The 22-year-old has faced setbacks in his recovery that have kept him out for over two months, but he’s due back soon.

Kuminga was arguably the Warriors’ second-most important player behind Steph Curry when he went out, but how will he fit in now that Butler has helped turn the team around? Anthony Slater of The Athletic appeared on the Run It Back podcast today to attempt to answer that question.

Slater believes the Warriors’ championship hopes hinge on getting Kuminga back at full health. “I think they need [Jonathan Kuminga] at his best, him playing 25-30 minutes, closing on most nights, if they really want to compete with the best teams in the league,” he said.

It’s hard to argue Slater’s point. The Warriors have turned over a new leaf with Butler, but to compete in a seven-game series with Luka Doncic and LeBron James, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a deep, talented Thunder team, they’re going to need everything Kuminga can give them.

The Warriors need Jonathan Kuminga if they want to compete for a championship

Slater suggested that Kuminga could return as early as Thursday after getting in a couple of good scrimmages this week, but he acknowledged that it might not be a smooth transition for head coach Steve Kerr to ease him back into the lineup.

“It’s tough sometimes to be dropped into a rotation that’s winning and successful and everybody’s getting credit,” the analyst said. “They’re probably gonna work Kuminga in just because of the nature of the injury, maybe it’s 20 minutes in his first few games.”

Kuminga has been the subject of trade rumors for much of his four years in the league, but the Warriors were smart to keep him. He’s really blossomed these last two years into a reliable scorer and a force on the defensive end, thanks to his length and switchability. His 16.8 points and 5.0 rebounds this year are both career highs.

If he can come back within the next week, there should be enough time for him and the Warriors to get fully up to speed before the playoffs.