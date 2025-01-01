“Needs a Change of Scenery”: Gilbert Arenas Strongly Urges Zion Williamson to Get Out of New Orleans

Zion Williamson’s career has been a ‘what if’ scenario since he was drafted as the number one pick in 2019. What if Zion took care of his fitness and stayed healthy and disciplined? His untapped potential remains one of the biggest mysteries in the modern-day NBA. Gilbert Arenas believes that it can be explored if he brings a change in scenery.

On Gil’s Arena, the former NBA star discussed the need for a change in Zion’s career. He believes that staying in New Orleans hasn’t done him any good so far and it’s time he took his talents elsewhere.

Arenas said, “That is the problem, if you think about New Orleans, you think about food, that’s a problem.” Zion has battled the issue of being overweight for the last few years and in Arenas’ assessment, the NOLA food is a contributing factor. He said it’s similar to when a player goes to Miami or Atlanta and is soon spotted inside a gentleman’s club.

Arenas added that Zion needs to get out of New Orleans to help him take control of his eating habits. “I just think that he needs to get out of that city just to cleanse himself. The fact that he’s only 25…he just needs a change of scenery.”

Arenas still has a lot of faith in Zion’s talent, which is why he’s offering his advice for a change while it’s still a realistic option.

Zion needs to leave New Orleans ASAP 📉 pic.twitter.com/jMZc2FLtn7 — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) December 31, 2024

During the discussion, Kenyon Martin brought up an interesting point about whether Zion should also avoid the Pelicans’ medical staff. He stated that since they’ve been ineffective for him for so long, the two-time All-Star should also think about stepping away from them. Arenas co-signed his doubt.

The New Orleans Pelicans are likely to trade Zion Williamson

The Pelicans were expected to have a redemption season. They were all set to put the franchise back on track, but even before they could set their feet on the ground, their campaign was disrupted by injuries. Currently, the Pelicans are at the bottom of the Western Conference with a 5-28 record and on a 10-game losing streak. They have the worst record across Conferences.

This has led to the franchise putting all players except Trey Murphy and Herb Jones on the trade block. Everyone can potentially be sent elsewhere including their star player, Zion Williamson. Several teams have shown interest in bringing him in, but the Chicago Bulls and the Golden State Warriors are the frontrunners.

The two-time All-Star has been sidelined since Nov. 6 due to a left hamstring strain. He has had a troubled history with injuries as well. Despite that, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon and Bobby Marks have been informed by their sources that teams are eager to explore the Zion trade scenario. His special contract with weigh-ins and games-played clauses is helping Zion become a desired player for teams.