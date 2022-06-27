“Neither Stephen Curry nor LeBron James have 500 wins in the last 10 seasons!”: Startling fact reveals, that Danny Green leads with 562 wins since 2012 

Danny Green leading the NBA in wins over the last 10 years is something nobody would have expected. Steph and LeBron don’t even have 500 wins

The top players are not separated by much when it comes to winningness. As of right now, only five active players in the NBA have four titles.

The list consists of LeBron James and the Warriors’ core of Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. You would think that these players would sit atop the pile of players with the most wins right? Wrong.

In fact, the two players at the top have three rings between them and one of them is ringless. Yes, startling, we know. So, who is the leader of the wins column in the NBA since 2012?

Danny Green. Yes, the swingman has been part of numerous teams with over 50 wins in his career. Over the last 10 years, he has had 562 wins. That’s an average of 56 wins a season!

The second player on that list is Chris Paul, who led three teams to a franchise record in wins.

Neither Stephen Curry nor LeBron James has 500 wins! Danny Green has 60 more wins!

It’s quite startling to think that two of the best players in the game today do not have more than 500 wins in the last 10 years.

To be fair, LeBron does have 498 wins since 2011-12. Curry sits close by on 487. However, the surprise here is that Danny Green has somehow managed to average 56 wins a season.

To his credit, he has been part of teams that have always contended for titles. He has been in the Spurs, Raptors, Sixers, and Lakers, all when they had winning records.

Danny Green might be a swingman, but he is also a win-man! Green will now play for the Memphis Grizzlies. He can expect to add more wins to that total.

