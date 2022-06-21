“Steph Curry cannot defend, has a frail frame, and bad shot selection”: When scouts got the 2022 NBA Finals MVP completely wrong with their reports prior to 2009 NBA Draft

Steph Curry is one of the greatest of all time. However, at one point, scouts thought he would be nothing more than a fringe player!

The 2021-2022 season is over and the NBA crowned new champions in Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The win was marked as the fourth title for the Dubs this century.

The win was huge for a number of reasons. Many thought that the Warriors dynasty was over. Many thought they were an aging group. However, the biggest reason was Steph Curry.

The fourth ring was what many believed kept him from being in the GOAT conversation. Well, Curry forced himself into it, averaging 31 points, six rebounds, and five assists en route to being crowned the 2022 NBA Finals MVP!

He may have achieved greatness, but there was a time when people did not expect much from him. Especially some scouts, who saw him play in college.

NBA scouts believed that Steph Curry would not amount to much and would be nothing more than a fringe player

In 2009, a young Chef Curry declared for the NBA Draft. The guard was fresh out of college, having represented Davidson Wildcats of North Carolina.

Little did he know that he was destined for greatness. Better yet, even NBA scouts were unable to project just how historic a career the great Stephen Curry would have.

In fact, scouts had a list of issues they saw when analyzing Curry. They questioned his shot selection, stated he wasn’t a true point guard, had doubts about his defensive ability, and even claimed he took too many outside shots.

Granted, the last point proved true, making him the greatest three-point shooter of all time. However, it is safe to say that many a scout will be regretting their analysis of Steph. Especially after seeing how his career has panned out.

