“Nelly is my guy, I’ve known him forever”: Jayson Tatum showers his fellow St. Louis resident with love after grabbing a Game 3 win in the 2022 NBA Finals

Jayson Tatum balled out in front of fellow St. Louis resident and famous rapper Nelly, recording 26 points, 9 assists, and 6 rebounds.

Tonight, the Boston Celtics fans were treated to fine performances by two of St. Louis’ distinguished personalities. First, Jayson Tatum erupted for a sensational 26/6/9 outing leading his crew to grab a huge 116-100 Game 3 win of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

Second, famous rapper Nelly entertained the 19,000+ present at the TD Garden with a halftime performance, wearing a JT jersey.

“Nelly is arguably like the most famous guy from St. Louis… until I catch up”: Jayson Tatum

Over the years, Nelly and Tatum have become quite good friends. Much like any other kid, growing up, Jayson fell in love with the Grammy-winning rapper.

Back in 2018, during Jayson’s rookie year, the then-Celtics star showcased his love for the singer. In a video with SLAM Magazine, Tatum had said:

“Nelly put St. Louis on the map… This is the legend of St. Louis.”

And tonight, after the win, Tatum even introduced his son Deuce to the famous personality.

In the postgame presser, the 24-year-old spoke about his relationship with Nelly and then went on to call him ‘the most famous guy from St. Louis… until the 3-time All-Star caught up’.

“That’s my guy. I’ve known Nelly forever. Him and my mom went to high school, he’s known my dad. St. Louis is as big as this room so we all know each other. Nelly is arguably like the most famous guy from St. Louis… until I catch up.”

Surely, every Boston fan would hope that Nelly makes appearances in all the remaining games and motivates Tatum and co. to go on to win the remaining games and lift the 2022 Larry O’Brien trophy.