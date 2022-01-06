Basketball

“Never been in a slump before… Kinda excited to see what comes next!”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry talks about his shooting woes, is excited about what’s to come next

"Never been in a slump before... Kinda excited to see what comes next!": Warriors' Stephen Curry talks about his shooting woes, is excited about what's to come next
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"I love you Stephen Curry, but we don't care about your NFT's my guy, just sleep, relax and work on your shots": NBA Twitter ragdolls Warriors point guard after going cold against the Dallas Mavericks
Next Article
"DeMarcus Cousins posted a double-double and got cut an hour later!": NBA Twitter mad at Milwaukee Bucks front office for waiving former All-Star
NBA Latest Post
"It did feel close to playing for the Lakers, but it’s basketball, and you have to live with it, It's the business side of it": Buddy Hield breaks his silence on rumors of joining LeBron James and co last summer
“It did feel close to playing for the Lakers, but it’s basketball, and you have to live with it, It’s the business side of it”: Buddy Hield breaks his silence on rumors of joining LeBron James and co last summer

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield finally opens up about the deal with the LA Lakers…