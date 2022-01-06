"Never been in a slump before... Kinda excited to see what comes next!": Warriors' Stephen Curry talks about his shooting woes, is excited about what's to come next

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry talks about his shooting woes, admits he can’t recall being in a slump like this before

The Golden State Warriors made their way to Dallas, as they took on the Mavericks tonight, on Dirk Nowitzki‘s jersey retirement night. It was a big night for Dallas, and they did not want the red hot Warriors to rain all over it. The Mavs showed up with high intensity tonight and kept that up all throughout the game.

The contest wasn’t a high-scoring affair, but rather a game of defense. The Mavs managed to keep their defensive intensity up all night long. They managed to restrict the Dubs to a meager 17.9% from the deep. Stephen Curry was held to 14 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists, on 5-24 shooting. Andrew Wiggins led the lot in scoring with 17 points. Gary Payton II had an 11 point, 11 rebound double-double.

Stephen Curry talks about his slump, says he’s excited for what’s to come next

Being in the NBA for 13 seasons, Stephen Curry has been through a lot. He’s suffered multiple season-altering injuries, and at the same time, has been the King of the mountain several times as well. However, the one thing he’s never experienced is a shooting slump like the one he’s in currently.

Over the course of the last 5 games, Steph has not been looking like himself.

After the game tonight, Steph was asked about the same,

Steph doesn’t remember the last time he’s been in a slump, but he’s excited for what’s to come 👀 pic.twitter.com/55VIavjAZw — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 6, 2022

Curry says he’s not worried about what’s going on. Usually, it’s the mechanics he can focus and work on, but this isn’t him. He needs to focus on getting better with defenses hounding him as they have.

Being the player he is, he’s sure bound to get out of the funk sooner than later. Curry’s excited about what’s coming when he does, and so are we.