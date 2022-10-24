NBA Twitter Points Out Drastic Differences Between LeBron James and Michael Jordan’s 0-3 Start To Their NBA Seasons

Twitter ignites, following the Lakers’ ‘0-3’ start to the season, collating the differences between Michael Jordan and LeBron James!

The Los Angeles Lakers are in turmoil right now, having kick-started their 2022/2023 NBA campaign, on a three-game losing skid. The franchise has altered and trimmed its veteran roster from last year, in favor of a hungry and energetic fill of youth.

Regardless, the team is yet to figure out their blend, lacking cohesion and chemistry. As such this is now the fourth occasion that a team involving LeBron James, has begun a campaign down ‘0-3’. James has missed the postseason every time this happens.

This will be the 4th time a LeBron James led team started a szn 0-3.He’s missed the playoffs every other time Note: Michael Jordan only started a szn 0-3 once. Scolded his team & led them to their 1st ever chip after that.They never lost 3 games in a row again for the next 8 yrs — BossHogg (@6Hogg6) October 23, 2022

Considering the standards of their team, and the circumstances they are left in, a Twitter user has provided a scathing verdict on the contrast between LeBron James and Michael Jordan, stating-

During the start of the 1990-91 NBA season, the Chicago Bulls did go 0-3 against the 76ers, Bullets, and Celtics. However, they did finish with a 61-21 record and wont he NBA championship.

The Michael Jordan LeBron James debate!

There has been a recurring theme in the NBA, wherein the two greatest players of all time, Michael Jordan and LeBron James have their names dragged through the mud, by their respective fanbases, to settle who is the better player!

This is either during the highest of highs or the lowest of lows. However, with James’ tenure in the league, kicking off right as Jordan’s watch ceased, it might be non-viable for us to directly compare them.

Michael Jordan’s record of six NBA Finals and six championships is atrocious and immaculate. With LeBron James’ there have been several instances, where the ‘King’ has been let down by his franchise.

This should provide some good insight into his abject NBA Finals record of three wins and six losses.

The Los Angeles Lakers!

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently at a standstill, having lost all their games to kick off their campaign. In spite of recruiting a new coach, and acquiring multiple guards and forwards, the franchise is unable to compile itself into a championship-contending team.

However, the roster hasn’t addressed their primary cause of concern in a declining Russell Westbrook. Although Westbrook is not to be blamed wholeheartedly for the Lakers’ current downfall, he is at fault for the lion’s share of it.

oh my lord. Nurkic didnt even walk over there. Lakers now 2-21 from 3.https://t.co/KATe2kYAyu pic.twitter.com/XYkeazwmZ2 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 23, 2022

The more compelling issue though pertains to the LA Lakers’ three-point shooting which has been abysmal, with the franchise shooting just above 20% from beyond the arc!

It is of paramount importance that the roster sorts out its fixating issues, and starts finding solutions because as things stand, the championship is a distant dream!

