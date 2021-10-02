“Never had anything but good experiences with Michael Jordan”: Chris Mullin disregards the notion that the Bulls legend was a terrible teammate and explains why

Chris Mullin confirmed that Michael Jordan was a great teammate and that he had nothing but good experiences with the ‘GOAT’.

There was a ton of chatter surrounding Michael Jordan during his career and well after it when it came to him being a good teammate when with the Chicago Bulls and even the Washington Wizards. Much has been said about Jordan’s unrelenting drive to reach the apex, not once, but over and over again until he simply can’t.

The aforementioned point was elaborated on at length during last summer’s ‘The Last Dance’ docuseries. It also displayed how Michael Jordan would alienate himself from his Bulls teammates due to his competitive ferocity in games and in practice.

Guys like Steve Kerr and Bill Wennington, amongst others, have openly admitted that Jordan would take things too far several times during practice, in pursuit for perfection. It can be stated that ‘His Airness’ wasn’t exactly buddy-buddy with his teammates at any point throughout his illustrious career.

Chris Mullin spoke out about Michael Jordan and his relationship with his teammates.

Chris Mullin had been playing against Michael Jordan since the early 1980s as the two were at the same McDonald’s All-American game in 1981. After that, the only two times that they would be on the same team with one another would be the 1984 Olympics and of course, the Dream Team from 1982.

“The times I got to play with Michael-1984 and the Dream Team- there was nothing really to be upset about, because we didn’t lose a game. My experience with Michael Jordan was we were 24-0. So, I never really had anything but good experiences with him.”

What Mullin is essentially implying here is that the fact that he always won when with Michael Jordan is what led to him having good experiences with him. If the teams he played with him on were losing, perhaps the ‘C’ of ‘Run TMC’ would have a different opinion on the Bulls icon.