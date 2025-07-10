Awestruck by Spurs Drafting Him, Dylan Harper Reveals Rookie Goals Amid Mentorship From Manu Ginobili

The San Antonio Spurs are ushering in a new era, with a young core ready to lead them back to postseason contention. They already had Victor Wembanyama, a freakishly good player, and they’ve now drafted Dylan Harper to join him, Stephon Castle, and newly acquired guard De’Aaron Fox. Harper, of course, is excited about joining this storied franchise and laid out his plans for his first-ever NBA campaign.

Advertisement

Dylan, the son of five-time champion Ron, explained how the Spurs organization treats its players with respect and takes care of everyone from top to bottom. Whether it’s someone in the G League or on a two-way contract, if you’re a Spur, you’re family. That’s what he implied.

Harper admitted that it was a dream to be drafted by the same team that has housed legends like Tony Parker, Tim Duncan, and his mentor, Manu Ginobili. It’s the best possible place he could have landed.

Speaking with journalist Marc J. Spears, the young guard said, “For me to be in this organization, it’s every kid’s dream. It’s a dream come true. They really care for everyone, whether you’re in the G League, two-way (Exhibit 10), star player, role player, bench guy. It doesn’t matter. They are going to care for you the exact same way.”

Harper further revealed how the ‘culture’ in San Antonio forces its players to work hard every day. “With the culture and family atmosphere they have, you have to work hard every day,” he continued. “We are going to do everything together. That’s what I’ve taken most out of it so far; ain’t no better place to land than San Antonio in my eyes.”

All rookies, whether they’re first- or second-round picks, come into the league with their own personal goals, and Dylan is no different. He discussed his goals as a rookie and showed that he’s improving every day.

“I’m not going to be perfect, but I just want to learn every day from the vets and the guys around me, like De’Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes,” Harper said. “Even a guy like Wemby, Steph Castle. Just learn as much as I can from everyone. I’m new.” He wants to be someone who emits energy, and picks up plays that help him understand the game better.

“And as I’m getting better every day, that would be a pretty successful rookie year,” Harper added. “I want to just go out there and show I belong.”

Harper also discussed receiving advice from Spurs great Ginobili, who now works for the team as a special advisor and won four NBA championships under legendary head coach Gregg Popovich. “I talk to him the most,” Harper said of Ginobili. “More about just the game and the speed and just how he adapted to it from a FIBA standpoint to coming over here.”

“What was his biggest changes being a player and being professional outside of basketball? What kept you locked in?” Harper continued. “Just all little things, I think that every NBA player goes through. I’ve hung out with Ginobili every day since I’ve been here,” he said.

With Popovich no longer the head coach, Dylan won’t have the pleasure of working alongside the veteran figure in the technical area. But the Spurs are a well-run organization with a clear connection between their past and present. He could always turn to their legends for advice, as he’s been doing with Ginobili. Perhaps, he could also reach out to Parker and Duncan? The future looks bright for San Antonio.