|Published October 02, 2023

“Never Seen”: Arsenal Legend Thierry Henry Confesses His Disbelief Over 7ft 1" Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘Inhuman’ Physique

Shaquille O’Neal and Thierry Henry
Credit: USA TODAY Sports

In a star-studded event, Tony Parker unveiled the grand premiere of his show on SKWEEK, graced by Dwyane Wade, Paul Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, and none other than soccer icon Thierry Henry. Amidst the glittering gathering, a standout moment arose when Thierry Henry openly expressed his disbelief at beholding the towering figure of 7ft 1″ Shaquille O’Neal, referring to the basketball legend’s physique as nothing short of ‘inhuman.’

Henry, whose exploits on the soccer field with Arsenal and Lionel Messi’s former team, Barcelona, are etched in history, ventured into the realm of basketball, a sport that he holds in high regard. 

Thierry Henry comments on Shaquille O’Neal’s physique

Addressing the towering presence of Shaquille O’Neal, Henry’s admiration was palpable.

 “I never seen a human move the same way as Shaq,” he marveled.

This assertion only scratches the surface of the extraordinary physicality that defined O’Neal’s dominance on the basketball court.

Shaquille O’Neal was not merely a player; he was a force of nature. Standing at an astounding 7ft 1″, his frame was a symphony of power, agility, and finesse. It was this combination of attributes that set him apart, allowing him to maneuver with movements that defied conventional expectations.

Henry once interviewed Shaq

This admiration is not a recent revelation. A year ago, Henry engaged in a memorable conversation with Shaquille O’Neal during an interview. At that time, Shaq held the prestigious role of ambassador for the NBA’s Abu Dhabi games in 2022.

One of the standout moments from the interview was when Shaquille O’Neal was asked by Thierry Henry about certain NBA players, and if they could guard him when Shaq was in his prime. 

Shaq’s answer was on brand, saying: 

“Absolutely not!”

The relationship between Shaq and Henry hasn’t been explored much, but it’s definitely fair to say that there’s a mutual admiration and respect between the two. As some of the best ever to do it in their respective sports, Shaq and Henry’s relationship has undoubtedly brought soccer and basketball closer. 

I'm Utathya, the resident basketball wordsmith and editor extraordinaire at The SportsRush's NBA section. When it comes to writing about the NBA, I've got the authority of a referee with a whistle and the flair of a player with a killer crossover. My love affair with the NBA has been going strong for a solid 8+ years, and trust me, it's been a wild ride. From buzzer-beating shots to mind-boggling dunks, I've witnessed it all. And through it all, one player has captured my heart and handles like no other: Kyrie Irving. That man's got moves that make me question the laws of physics. But enough about my favorite player. Let's talk about my natural talent for writing. They say the pen is mightier than the sword, but when it comes to basketball, my words are like three-point bombs that leave you in awe. I've got a knack for capturing the intensity of the game, the drama of the locker room, and the passion of the fans, all while keeping it entertaining and relatable. So, whether you're a die-hard fan or just getting your feet wet in the world of basketball, join me on this court of words as we dive into the thrilling world of the NBA. From epic comebacks to mind-blowing trades, I've got the inside scoop and the witty commentary to keep you hooked. Get ready for a slam dunk of articles that'll have you shouting "swish" with every read!

