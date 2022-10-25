“Never Seen That Before”: Andre Iguodala Was Flabbergasted By Stephen Curry’s Turn Around 3 Pointer During the 2013 Playoffs

Apr 26, 2013; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after the Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets 110-108 in game three of the first round of the 2013 NBA playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry averaged a staggering 24.3 points, 9.3 assists, and 4.3 rebounds in the 2013 Playoffs series against the Denver Nuggets.

Stephen Curry has solidified himself as one of the game’s greatest players. Being the best marksman we’ve ever witnessed shoot the ball, the Golden State Warriors leader has managed to revolutionize the NBA.

Since stepping foot onto the hardwood in 2009, The Baby-Faced Assassin used his accurate shooting as an unfair advantage over his opponents and managed to rack up a pretty illustrious resume. A staked trophy cabinet of Chef Curry’s is highlighted with his 2 MVPs, 4 championships, and 1 Finals MVP, among a long list of other impressive accolades.

Over the past few years, especially after GSW’s first championship run, we saw Steph hit turnaround three-pointers. However, back in 2013, when the sharpshooter wasn’t the established superstar he is today, the shifty guard bring out the famous move.

“Stephen Curry told the bench to ‘shut up’”: Andre Iguodala

Curry was absolutely sensational during GSW’s first-round clash against the Nuggets back in the 2013 Playoffs.

In the 6 games, the scrawny 6-foot-3 PG went on to record 24.3/4.3/9.3 on an extremely efficient 46.8/44.2/100 shooting split.

However, there was one specific play during the series, that left the entire Denver squad in awe of a younger Curry’s greatness.

According to Andre Iguodala, it was SC30’s turnaround three-pointer, which he has popularized recently, that left the Nuggets bench stunned. In an appearance on “The Old Man and the Three Podcast”, Iggy detailed:

“When I was in Denver and we played ’em in the series… He shot a shot in front of the bench. Right in front of our bench. The whole team’s going crazy. Like, close to him, and he lets the ball go and turns around and tells ’em to shut up. Ball is like mid-air… like not even close to the rim… and the whole team went like… this was the opposing team was like ‘yo, I’ve never seen that before’.”

The play Andre is talking about occurred midway into the 3rd quarter of Game 1.

Here, have a look at the clip.

Here’s the play, for those wondering. Game 4, 1st round, 2013 playoffs. https://t.co/EibJkiNllw pic.twitter.com/WtTWiIjktV — Tommy Gunn (@tgunn21) July 14, 2021

Steph has mastered the art of shooting

Yes, when Curry entered the 2009 Draft, he was undeniably the best shooter of the class. However, no one could have possibly imagined that the former Davidson Wildcat would end up becoming the three-point GOAT.

Apart from being the only player in history to surpass the 3,000 3-pointers mark, the Warriors icon has virtually all shooting records under his belt. And entering Year 14, he’s looking to grab the ones that are very much doable.

Curry can knock down shots from any spot on the hardwood. Hence, the 8-time All-Star witnesses two and sometimes even three defenders guarding him as soon as he crosses the half-court line.

That’s just how ungodly talented the 2-time scoring champ is.

