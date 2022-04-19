Basketball

“Neymar Jr. is wearing LaMelo Ball shoes?!” PSG phenom posts picture with Lionel Messi, wearing Hornets’ star’s signature shoe

"Neymar Jr. is wearing LaMelo Ball shoes?!" PSG phenom posts picture with Lionel Messi, wearing Hornets' star's signature shoe
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"Kyrie Irving would have been in the MVP conversation!": Marcus Spears announces the ONE thing Nets star needs to do to win MVP in his career
Next Article
"It's good luck if he comes and sees you"- Throwback to when Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel met Imola's famous lucky paddock cat Formulino
NBA Latest Post
"Neymar Jr. is wearing LaMelo Ball shoes?!" PSG phenom posts picture with Lionel Messi, wearing Hornets' star's signature shoe
“Neymar Jr. is wearing LaMelo Ball shoes?!” PSG phenom posts picture with Lionel Messi, wearing Hornets’ star’s signature shoe

Hornets star LaMelo Ball’s shoes already seem to be making a massive impact in France…