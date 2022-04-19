“Neymar Jr. is wearing LaMelo Ball shoes?!” PSG phenom posts picture with Lionel Messi, wearing Hornets’ star’s signature shoe

Hornets star LaMelo Ball’s shoes already seem to be making a massive impact in France as a certain PSG star is seen wearing them

Irrespective of how the Charlotte Hornets’ season ended, LaMelo Ball is a big name in the basketball world. In fact, he has been that since he was about 16-years-old.

Frankly, it’s hard to see why he wouldn’t be. At the end of the day, the man has an incredibly flashy play-style combined with some serious substance. And of course, he was a star on the family show ‘Ball in the Family’, along with being a part of the infamous ‘Big Baller Brand’.

All of this has contributed to some serious popularity within the bounds of the US for a long, long time. And now, it seems to be seeping into other countries as well.

Recently, star of Paris-based team Paris-Saint Germain, Neymar Jr. posted a picture along with Lionel Messi. And well, let’s just say, what he had on his feet will make countless fans of the Hornets immeasurably proud.

Without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

Neymar Jr. sports LaMelo Ball’s MB.01s as his choice of street wear

Full disclosure here, Neymar Jr. stands as Puma’s biggest endorsee in the soccer world. And, as you may know, LaMelo Ball is the biggest endorsee of the brand in the basketball world.

Even with that all being said, however, we’ll be honest, the picture below is still impressive to us.

Neymar Jr pictured with Lionel Messi wearing LaMelo Ball signature PUMA shoes! Wow… pic.twitter.com/vFXAoYWFgJ — DKM 🏀⚽️ (@DKM_Sports) April 19, 2022

In case you were wondering, we’re talking about Neymar Jr.’s choice in shoes being the MB.01’s Rick and Morty colorway… not the woman in the picture. She’s just a fan.

We focus on everything basketball-related here, guys. Nothing else.

Sorry.

