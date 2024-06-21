Nick Nurse Names the ‘Greatest Raptor of All-Time,’ Draymond Green Heaps on Praise

Former Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse recently sat down for a conversation with Draymond Green on The Draymond Green Show. During the show, Green put Nurse on the hot seat and asked him to name the “Greatest Raptor of all time.” Without showing any hesitation, Nurse declared that Kyle Lowry was the greatest Raptor of all time. The veteran coach didn’t even think about being diplomatic and straight-up named his pick.

Following the admission, Nurse went on to explain why he holds Lowry in such high regard.

The Raptors are a relatively new organization in the NBA. In 1995, two new teams were added to the league, the Toronto Raptors and the Vancouver Grizzlies (now Memphis Grizzlies). Despite being a new team, the Raptors have a legacy that their fans are proud of, and a veteran star like Kyle Lowry is a big reason why.

Nurse met Lowry when he joined the organization in 2013 as an assistant coach, one year after the latter’s trade to the Raptors. The 56-year-old said, “He [Lowry] was just kind of a part time starter…His competitive fire, I throw him in the same bucket as you [Draymond Green]. They just can’t help themselves when it’s time to compete. Like, there’s no way they’re not competing.”

Other than his competitive drive, Nurse also praised Lowry’s on-court hustle. He said that the six-time All-Star is not only effective but also very resourceful within a short span of time. The veteran coach pointed out that Lowry could get a bucket, then lock down someone on the other end and get a steal and then a rebound, all within a matter of seconds.

Green also attested to the fact that Lowry found his footing in the league once he became a Raptor and from there, he went on to become the greatest Raptor of all time. The Warriors star had some heavy praise for the 38-year-old and reminded everyone that he is an NBA Champion.

Interestingly, three years after Lowry’s trade from the Raptors, he is yet again united with his former coach in Philly.

Kyle Lowry and Nick Nurse reunited in Philadelphia

The Raptors defied all odds when they won the first NBA title in franchise history in 2019, defeating the Golden State Warriors 4-2. With an accomplishment like that, it’s obvious that Nurse and Lowry will forever be attached with one another. Two years after getting his first ring, Lowry switched teams and went to Miami whereas Nurse left his head coach position in Toronto in 2023 to join the 76ers.

Earlier this year, Lowry signed a deal with the Philly franchise and is now once again, playing for his championship winning coach. The current 76ers roster is full of stars and talented players. But for a team that’s looking for its first championship win since 1983, the Lowry-Nurse duo might prove to be the difference maker.

In addition to that, Lowry is also the oldest player on his team at 38. So, he is also providing them with the benefits of a veteran’s presence.