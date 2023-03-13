“Late Night Commercial legend Shaquille O’Neal”: The Simpsons Make Whimsical Comment on Lakers Legend Ahead of New Episode 

It is not the first time Shaquille O’Neal would have appeared on TV. In fact, it isn’t the first time he has been mentioned in the TV show, The Simpsons! Of course, someone of O’Neal’s stature will have a lot of public recognition.

But surprisingly enough, the man who appears everywhere hasn’t been seen on the screen as a Simpsons character. Ever. Yes, it comes as quite shocking to us too.

After all, Shaq even has pregnancy test ads. So how could the Los Angeles Lakers legend not appear in a show like the Simpsons? Well, if you are wondering when will he make an appearance, look no further. Shaq Fu is set to appear on the show for the first time.

And the show makers have made a sly dig, one that will inarguably make you laugh.

“Late Night Commercial legend Shaquille O’Neal”: The Simpsons’ mockery of Lakers legend is spot on!

We couldn’t agree more. O’Neal after all has advertised and owns an assortment of products. From egg makers to pregnancy tests, O’Neal’s product portfolio is diverse, to say the least.

The Simpsons’ gag is a joke on that. Showrunner Michael Price took to Twitter to unveil Shaq for the Simpsons. Just take a look at the tweet, it is a perfect retort to O’Neal.

That’s the great @ClevelandJr as “Late Night Commercial legend Shaquille O’Neal”. We love Shaq. Just wait til you hear Moe talk about his many accomplishments. pic.twitter.com/f3pbNGjxT1 — Michael Price (@mikepriceinla) March 13, 2023

The Simpsons also acknowledged Shaq’s greatness. He will be voiced by Kevin M. Richardson. We can’t wait for this one.

Shaq’s second mention in the show

While he may not have appeared on it. He has been mentioned once before, which is this hilarious line by Marge Simpson.

Watch out for the Shaq attack! pic.twitter.com/YWg7sY6h2Y — Simpsons Daily Glavins (@simpsons_DG) August 27, 2021

It is every bit as funny as you think. We’re eagerly looking forward to seeing O’Neal back on the small screen. Perhaps our only gripe is why it took so long. Nonetheless, it will be here soon.

