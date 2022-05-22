“Nick Wright places Russell Westbrook on 35th out of 50?!”: The What’s Wright podcast host places the Lakers superstar in a lowly place in his 50 best players in the last 50 years list

Russell Westbrook had one of his worst seasons and despite that, he averaged 18-7-7, if that doesn’t speak volumes we don’t know what will.

We all know that Russell Westbrook was a player that epitomized the athletic guard. The perfect mold of creativity and power. Westbrook attacked methodically and with an athletic explosion that is unrivaled.

The point guard has been bogged down by a new system in which he isn’t the primary ball-handler nor is he the facilitator. Naturally, he regressed and produced numbers that are his lowest since his rookie season.

That says a lot about the type of guard Westbrook is and how he came to make the player mold his own. Here are some of the records he has.

“Some people might swear this player should be in the Top 20 and some people might swear he should be outside of the Top 100.” — @getnickwright has Russell Westbrook ranked No. 35 on his Top 50 NBA Players of the Last 50 Years: pic.twitter.com/C9fKvS9QJR — What’s Wright? with Nick Wright (@WhatsWrightShow) May 21, 2022

Despite this, Nick Wright, the NBA media personality chose to place him a lowly 35th in his list of the best players in the last 50 years.

Also read: “A fan sued Russell Westbrook and the Utah Jazz for $100 Million!”: When the 2017 MVP got into a huge altercation with a Jazz fan that led to a lifetime ban and a lawsuit

Russell Westbrook should be way higher on any list. Period.

A gentle reminder that Russell Westbrook has averaged a triple-double in 4 seasons! Three seasons in a row.

Normalizing that Westbrook is better than Robertson… pic.twitter.com/uPNXCfvJEb — Russell Westbrook Stan (@WhyNotBr0die2) May 16, 2022

He is also the only player to record a 20-20-20 game since Wilt Chamberlain. The levels to which Westbrook can go are insane.

Players with 20+ Points, 20+ Rebounds and 20+ Assist in a single game – Russell Westbrook

– Wilt Chamberlain In the 75 Years of the NBA, this stat line has been recorded twice pic.twitter.com/p6sfJGuQhd — NBA Muse (@NBAMuse24) May 18, 2022

He also has two scoring titles. While he may not be seen primarily as a scorer, he is better than most point guards.

Russell Westbrook has 23,207 career points, second among point guards all time. He only trails Oscar Robertson (26,710) — westbrookmuse (@westbrookmuse) March 31, 2022

We don’t know what else Nick Wright needs from a player. For him to put a point guard of Russ’ caliber that low sounds more like vindication than an honest take.

Whatever the case, he should certainly be higher and there is no way around that.

