Nicknamed “Baby Jokic”, Yang Hansen’s NBA Journey Began From an Issue the Joker Also Faced

Yang Hansen, one of the most surprising picks of the 2025 NBA Draft, has already been compared to one of the modern-day greats. His nickname? “Baby Jokic,” thanks to his unique blend of size, vision, passing, and all-around scoring ability. As it turns out, there are also similarities in their origin stories.

Advertisement

Like Nikola Jokic, Hansen’s journey into basketball began with a personal challenge — weight issues. Growing up, Hansen struggled with his weight. His father encouraged him to take up sports not just to stay active, but to find a passion that could give him purpose. That led him to basketball, a sport that would eventually shape his life and career.

At first, it was just about staying fit. But over time, Hansen’s feel for the game, his ability to pass, read defenses, and control the pace became impossible to ignore. The “Baby Jokic” tag didn’t stick just because of his frame. It was about how he played.

During an interview with The Washington Post, the Portland Trail Blazers rookie said, “I was a little bit of a fat boy…My father told me to try some sports, figure out what you want to do, and lose some weight. My father told me: ‘Don’t become fat.’” Hansen’s father’s advice has brought him to the NBA, and he’s getting compared to one of the best in the game, even before making his debut.

Yang Hansen on how he got into basketball as a kid (via @washingtonpost, @BenGolliver) pic.twitter.com/OILJbumKXM — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 21, 2025

Jokic also entered the NBA spotlight facing similar concerns. When he was drafted in 2014, the Denver Nuggets champ was far from the athlete he is today. Questions about his conditioning and speed followed him for years. However, he transformed his body and his game, evolving into one of the most dominant players in basketball.

A three-time MVP, Jokic has set the blueprint for players who don’t fit the traditional mold. Hansen’s development mirrors that arc. While still early in his journey, the potential is clear. Much like Jokic, he doesn’t rely on explosive athleticism. Instead, it’s his basketball IQ and feel for the game that make him special.

The nickname might bring pressure, but it also reflects how highly people think of Hansen’s ceiling. Jokic changed the perception of what a big man can be in today’s game. Hansen is looking to do the same, starting from similar physical challenges and turning them into motivation.