Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Cousin Earns ‘Kyrie Irving’ Nickname Following Basketball Skills Showcase

The noted NBA star, Kyrie Irving may have shaken up the sports world with his buzzer-beater against the Denver Nuggets. But recently a group of UFC stars proved that they don’t lag far behind as well. A recent video by ‘Championship Rounds’ showcased the Dagestani club of UFC fighters having a recreational game of basketball. But, their style of playing was noticeably different from regular basketball players. It also had the fans comparing them to the noted Dallas Mavericks star.

The Dagestani club included a few noted UFC faces like Islam Makahchev and Umar Nurmagomedov. The caption of the video called the sport, ‘Dagestani Basketball’ as they included takedowns more than dribbling. The entire caption read,

“Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov, amongst other teammates, playing ‘Dagestani Basketball’”

There were a couple of fans who associated Irving’s name with the entire scenario. One of them warned his friend of getting choked if he tries to imitate Irving’s moves in this special genre of basketball.

His comment read, “@__BrownSsugar pulling out Kyrie dribble moves here will have you catching a guillotine”.

Another one hailed a superb score by Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin in the video and labeled him as “Dagestani Kyrie”.

One more fan pointed out the differences between the regular and Dagestani version of basketball. He wrote, “Dribbling prohibited, takedowns allowed.”

One follower also lauded a move by the UFC lightweight champ commenting, “Islam hit him with the American football stutter step, juke move that boy icey with it.”

Apart from being compared to noted UFC faces, Irving also earned appreciation from the UFC icon, Derek Brunson for his heroic performance against the Denver Nuggets. His fans and Brunson will hope that he can showcase a similar performance in their next match.

Will Kyrie Irving be able to repeat his performance in his next match against San Antonio Spurs?

Well, Irving’s incredible left hand floater in the dying seconds of the Mavericks vs. Nuggets match may be labeled as a once-in-a-lifetime performance. It’s quite difficult to showcase a similar performance since the situation in the Mavericks vs. Nuggets match may not repeat itself.

But Irving has been one of Mavericks’ strongest points. He holds the sixth rank among all the qualified players this season in converting Free Throws. Hence, it’s quite apparent that he can play a major role in steering his side to another victory against the Spurs, even if it is not as startling as his buzzer-beater score.