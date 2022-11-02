HomeSearch

Shaquille O’Neal Calls Kyrie Irving an ‘Idiot’ on National Television in Light of the Nets guard’s Antisemitic Controversy

Arjun Julka
|Wed Nov 02 2022

Shaquille O'Neal Calls Kyrie Irving an 'Idiot' on National Television in Light of the Nets guard's Antisemitic Controversy

Kyrie Irving finds himself amid a storm, yet again, this time owing to his ignorance toward religious sentiments. Recently, the Nets guard took to Twitter, promoting a documentary film titled Hebrews to Negro**: Wake Up Black America, which many believed had antisemitic content.

Irving was at the receiving end of heavy backlash for his stance, with some even demanding his suspension. Though the 30-year-old would issue a clarification later, there was no apology. Nets owner Joe Tsai publicly condemned Irving’s tweet.

During the Nets’ recent game against the Pacers at the Barclays Center, Irving did get a taste of dissent from some fans seated at courtside who wore ‘Fight Antisemitism’ t-shirts.

Echoing a similar statement to these fans, TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal slammed Irving for his antisemitic tone, accusing him of being irresponsible.

Also read: “Steve Nash Needs a More Stable Environment”: Steve Kerr Takes an Indirect Dig at Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving Post Nets Coach Firing

The Big Diesel was in no mood to let Irving off the hook stating how the former Cavs superstar didn’t care.

“It hurts me sometimes when we have to sit up here to talk about stuff that divides the game”: Shaquille O’Neal slams Kyrie Irving’s ignorant attitude.

From what it looked, Shaq wasn’t going to cut Irving loose on this one. The Lakers legend, who commands over 43 million followers on social media, was as honest as it gets.

“I was probably one of the first guys on Twitter, and when I realized the power it had, I knew I had to be very responsible,” said Shaq.

“I try to make people happy, you have to be aware of what you’re doing. Some people are cautious, some people are not, I can tell he’s (Irving) not cautious, he doesn’t really care with what’s going on.”

Addressing Irving as an ‘idiot’ Shaq stated how he and the folks at TNT had to answer for what Irving had done.

Charles Barkley echoes Shaquille O’Neal’s statements.

Addressing him as an ‘idiot,’ Barkley felt Irving should have been suspended for his actions, citing how players in the past were held accountable for racist and homophobic slurs.

It remains to be seen if Commissioner Silver will take action as the heat continues to increase on Irving.

Also read: NBA Twitter Reacts to Kyrie Irving Being Welcomed by Fans at Courtside Wearing “Fight Antisemitism” T-Shirts

 

About the author
Arjun Julka

Arjun Julka

Arjun Julka is a NBA author at The SportsRush. Basketball isn’t just a sport for this 26-year-old, who hails from Mumbai. He began watching the sport after stumbling upon a court in his society, helping him identify an undiscovered passion for the game of hoops. Now an ardent fan, Arjun supports Stephen Curry and the Warriors but also enjoys watching Giannis Antetokounmpo own the paint. When it comes to the GOAT debate, the TSR author feels LeBron James is yet to receive a lot of his due but cannot deny marveling at Michael Jordan’s resume.

Read more from Arjun Julka