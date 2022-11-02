Shaquille O’Neal Calls Kyrie Irving an ‘Idiot’ on National Television in Light of the Nets guard’s Antisemitic Controversy

Kyrie Irving finds himself amid a storm, yet again, this time owing to his ignorance toward religious sentiments. Recently, the Nets guard took to Twitter, promoting a documentary film titled Hebrews to Negro**: Wake Up Black America, which many believed had antisemitic content.

Irving was at the receiving end of heavy backlash for his stance, with some even demanding his suspension. Though the 30-year-old would issue a clarification later, there was no apology. Nets owner Joe Tsai publicly condemned Irving’s tweet.

I am an OMNIST and I meant no disrespect to anyone’s religious beliefs. The “Anti-Semitic” label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in everyday. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions. Hélà🤞🏾♾ — Hélà (@KyrieIrving) October 29, 2022

I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation. I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion. — Joe Tsai (@joetsai1999) October 29, 2022

During the Nets’ recent game against the Pacers at the Barclays Center, Irving did get a taste of dissent from some fans seated at courtside who wore ‘Fight Antisemitism’ t-shirts.

People were courtside at the Nets game wearing “Fight Antisemitism” shirts, this in the wake of Kyrie Irving’s recent promotion of an antisemitic film on social media pic.twitter.com/GRCtDDHXCu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 1, 2022

Echoing a similar statement to these fans, TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal slammed Irving for his antisemitic tone, accusing him of being irresponsible.

The Big Diesel was in no mood to let Irving off the hook stating how the former Cavs superstar didn’t care.

“It hurts me sometimes when we have to sit up here to talk about stuff that divides the game”: Shaquille O’Neal slams Kyrie Irving’s ignorant attitude.

From what it looked, Shaq wasn’t going to cut Irving loose on this one. The Lakers legend, who commands over 43 million followers on social media, was as honest as it gets.

“I was probably one of the first guys on Twitter, and when I realized the power it had, I knew I had to be very responsible,” said Shaq.

“I try to make people happy, you have to be aware of what you’re doing. Some people are cautious, some people are not, I can tell he’s (Irving) not cautious, he doesn’t really care with what’s going on.”

“It hurts me sometimes when we have to sit up here and talk about stuff that divides the game.” Shaq on Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/r3haGIj0U9 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 1, 2022

Addressing Irving as an ‘idiot’ Shaq stated how he and the folks at TNT had to answer for what Irving had done.

Charles Barkley echoes Shaquille O’Neal’s statements.

Addressing him as an ‘idiot,’ Barkley felt Irving should have been suspended for his actions, citing how players in the past were held accountable for racist and homophobic slurs.

“I think he should have been suspended.” Chuck reacts to Kyrie Irving’s social media posts promoting an antisemitic film pic.twitter.com/IOLVVrSv0l — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 1, 2022

It remains to be seen if Commissioner Silver will take action as the heat continues to increase on Irving.

