“Nike Was $10 Million, Reebok Was $50 Million!”: Allen Iverson, Who’s Set To Get $32 Million From Shoe Giant, Revealed Why He Chose Them in 2001

Allen Iverson is one of the greatest players of all time. Selected as the first overall pick in 1996, AI was a master on the court and an icon off of it.

The man was in the headlines all the time. Whether for the wrong reasons or the right reasons. Iverson was a polarizing figure in the world of basketball.

One of his long-term relationships in the business is with Reebok. But, back in 2001, The Answer was seriously considering turning down $50 million from them for $10 million from Nike.

Allen Iverson revealed how he struggled between Nike and Reebok

Back in the 2000s, few players could match the popularity of Allen Iverson. The 76ers guard was infamous across the league for his skills as well his iconic sense of fashion.

One of his key partnerships that meshed both his basketball and fashion was his relationship with Reebok. The two have been together since he was drafted in 1996. Although, there was a time when it nearly came to an abrupt end.

In 2001, AI seriously considered a $10 million deal from Nike. That was until his former college coach John Thompson Jr. talked sense into him. He shared the story with GQ.

“Coach Thompson was on the board of directors for Nike. They had a deal on the table, and Reebok had a deal on the table. Nike’s was like five years, $10 million. And Reebok’s was for $50 million. When I told Coach Thompson, I was like, “Man, I’m telling you this because you on the board of directors.” He was basically like, “Man, if you don’t get the fuck out my face with that stupid shit. That’s a no-brainer, son. Get the hell out my office.” I mean Reebok just always been loyal to me. It’s the most amazing relationship between a player and a brand that you could ever think of.”

It’s a good thing ‘The Answer’ chose Reebok. After all, he’s now in line to earn $32 million from them.

AI is all set to make $32 million as part of the Reebok shoe deal

With his 2001 deal with Reebok, Iverson reaffirmed his partnership with them by signing a lifetime contract. A contract that sees him earn $800,000 a year and even puts him in line to make a whopping $32 million when he turns 55.

It truly is one heck of a deal. The former MVP must be glad he was talked out of that Nike deal.

