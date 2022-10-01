Nikola Jokic and Bradley Beal Are the Only Two Players in Nba History With Contracts Worth $250 Million

The modern NBA is no stranger to massive contract. Now, Nikola Jokic and Bradley Beal have two of the biggest in league history!

The 2021-2022 season was a big one. Numerous NBA superstars had amazing seasons worthy of note.

Two of the biggest superstars were none other than Bradley Beal and Nikola Jokic. Both men were absolutely phenomenal, taking the league by storm.

Beal averaged around 23 points, seven assists and four rebounds per game. However, the Joker had another MVP season as he averaged a sensational 27 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists per game!

In fact, there performances last season and over the course of their careers have netted them two massive contracts.

Nikola Jokic and Bradley Beal are the only players in NBA history with $250 million contracts

The 2021-2022 NBA season ended with a bang. The Golden State Warriors won the NBA Championship and fans around the world were looking forward to the offseason.

The primary reason was that everyone loves hearing all the trade, free agency, and contract rumors. As such, two of the biggest figures in the tabloids were Bradley Beal and Nikola Jokic.

Jokic had just come off of an MVP season and was up for a huge contract extension, same goes for Beal, who had numerous trade rumors surrounding them. Well, the summer ended with both men getting contracts worth $250 million, the largest in NBA history!

Nikola Jokić and Bradley Beal are the only players in NBA history with $250M+ contracts, per @statmuse. 🔗 | https://t.co/Zv7vLmWH1U pic.twitter.com/SXVhSLHWuU — Boardroom (@boardroom) October 1, 2022

It really is amazing just how much NBA superstars make these days. However, it is safe to say they both deserve the humungous contracts they received.

