Basketball

“Nikola Jokic, your body language is horrible!”: Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins blasts reigning MVP as his Playoffs struggles continue

"Nikola Jokic body language is horrible": Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins blasts reigning MVP as his Playoffs struggles continue
Arthur Sorcier

Previous Article
"I was afraid that Max might go to another team"- Red Bull chief admits he wasn't sure if Max Verstappen was going to sign new deal after winning the 2021 World Championship
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Nikola Jokic body language is horrible": Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins blasts reigning MVP as his Playoffs struggles continue
“Nikola Jokic, your body language is horrible!”: Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins blasts reigning MVP as his Playoffs struggles continue

Nikola Jokic and Denver Nuggets just lost their second game in a row in the…