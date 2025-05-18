“Nikola Jokic Is Going to Show Why He’s the Best Player in the World”: ESPN Analyst Describes Historic Game 7 Matchup Between Top 2 MVP Candidates

Apr 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles in the second half against the LA Clippers during game five of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Today’s NBA slate will feature a historic Game 7 matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets. This will be the first time the top two MVP candidates will face off in a win-or-go-home matchup since 1984 when Bernard King and the New York Knicks battled Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics. Despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander having home-court advantage, ESPN analyst David Dennis Jr. believes Nikola Jokić will prove his status as the league’s best.

Many narratives are playing a factor in this being an amazing Game 7 matchup. Russell Westbrook will have the opportunity to potentially eliminate his former team while on the hunt for his first championship. The Thunder strive to prove they aren’t just a dominant regular-season team, but can get it done in May.

The main talking point is the matchup between Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokić. The three-time MVP is facing an uphill battle in this season-deciding duel. To make matters worse, Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon’s health is in serious jeopardy with a major lower body injury.

ESPN insider Shams Charania reported that Gordon is dealing with a grade 2 hamstring injury but will play through it. Denver won’t have all their weapons at their disposal in this pivotal Game 7. As a result, Jokić will have his hands full when it comes to propelling the Nuggets to victory.

In a recent appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter, Dennis Jr. boldly claimed that Jokić will show the world why he is the best player in the NBA.

“[Nikola Jokić] is definitely going to show why he is the best player in the world, win, lose or draw in Game 7,” Dennis Jr. said. ”

Although Denver won’t have a healthy Aaron Gordon, Dennis Jr. doesn’t rule out the Nuggets. After all, this will be Jokić’s seventh Game 7. In the experience category, he massively outweighs the Thunder. He has gone 4-2 in those win-or-go-home games.

Dennis Jr. classifies this game as, “Competition between championship-level experience on one side and on the other, youth and athleticism.” The Thunder may have the better complete roster, but it won’t be easy to defeat who many consider the best player in the league. Dennis Jr. expects a potential legendary performance from Jokić.

“Nikola Jokić can make miracles on the court. This dude can put up one of those Wilt Chamberlain-like games,” Dennis Jr. said. Jokić has already finished with a handful of dominant performances and will need to have another one to keep the Nuggets’ title aspirations alive.

One thing that this series has shown is that the unpredictable will occur. Game 7 is anyone’s game and could go either way. Tip-off will take place at 3:30 PM ET on ABC.