“Giannis Antetokounmpo is the perfect combination of dominance and high-efficiency basketball”: NBA Twitter applauds the Bucks MVP for becoming the only player to record a special feat in the last 40 seasons

In the 118-99 win over GSW, Giannis Antetokounmpo was absolutely sensational recording a 30/12/11 triple-double in under 30 minutes.

After losing back-to-back away games against the Charlotte Hornets, the Milwaukee Bucks decided to start their 2-game short homestand with a dominant win against the Golden State Warriors.

It was the defending champions who were in the driving seat of the clash, right from tip-off. A pretty one-sided affair, witnessing only 1 tie (2-2) and no lead changes, ended with the Bucks grabbing a much-needed 118-99 win.

Playing against a squad without the likes of Draymond Green, Giannis Antetokounmpo was successful in capitalizing on all the defensive mismatch Stephen Curry and co. had to offer. Seeing only 29:58 minutes of action, The Greek Freak was able to record a 30-point, 12-rebounds, and 11-assists triple-double.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the only player to record multiple 30-point triple-doubles in 30 minutes or fewer in the last 4 seasons

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the night entering the record books. The 2-time champ is the only player in the last 40 years, to record multiple (2) 30-point triple-doubles while playing only 30 or fewer minutes. The first instance where the 2021 FMVP recorded such a stat line – back on 24th October 2019, dropping 30/13/11 in 28 minutes against the Rockets.

Giannis in 30 minutes vs the Warriors: 30 PTS

12 REB

11 AST He is the first player with multiple 30-point triple-doubles in 30 minutes or fewer in the last 40 seasons. pic.twitter.com/WKxstIwJkl — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 14, 2022

As soon as Giannis’ dominant stats went viral on social media, NBA Twitter exploded with reactions

if he played KD/Bron minutes he’d be the goat — Giannis SZN (@Giannis34SZN) January 14, 2022

This man is the MVP no question pic.twitter.com/kFyYptBSGx — 🇦🇷 EL DONITO DESPERADO 🇲🇽 (@DonovanIchiban7) January 14, 2022

Dude is the best in the world! No one has his impact. — Berto_23 (@berto2361) January 14, 2022

“I wish I could be 7-feet, run and just dunk. That takes no skill at all,” — Vic (@victorj89690014) January 14, 2022

Due to his recent performances, Antetokounmpo had recently jumped up 4 positions to sit on top of the MVP ladder. The Bucks leader is currently putting up a solid 28.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game. Without a doubt, Giannis will be selected for his 6th All-Star appearance in Cleveland this February.