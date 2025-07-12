NBA Insider Concerned About Cooper Flagg’s Shooting Form After Summer League Debut

Yesterday was a big day for the NBA Summer League. That’s because fans got a chance to witness the No. 1 pick of the 2025 draft, Cooper Flagg, get a taste of the professional level. His debut was a mixed outing, with the Mavericks getting the win over the Lakers, but his individual performance left much to be desired. The 18-year-old had his moments, but one insider believes there’s an aspect of his game that needs to be fixed immediately.

Retired NBA star Tim Legler was on site in Las Vegas to watch Flagg get some reps in. What he saw was an unbalanced performance, with flashes of the greatness that the Duke alumnus possesses. He shared these thoughts with the All NBA podcast as soon as the day came to an end.

“I thought beginning of the game, I definitely felt like you could see some butterflies as you would expect,” stated the former 3-point contest winner. “The guy wanted to play well, play hard. No. 1 pick. He struggled early with a couple of shots that really were way off.”

It makes sense why Flagg would have some nerves. He’s been one of the most talked-about players this summer alongside Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and last year’s MVP/Finals MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Unfortunately, Flagg did start feeling confident, according to Legler.

“Then he got a breakaway dunk. He hit a mid-range shot. You started to see some of the defense and the playmaking. The rest of the first half I thought pretty well,” he stated before bringing up his biggest concern with Flagg.

“Could not make a shot in the second half. At the end of the day, it was just his perimeter shooting was off. His mid-range was contested all over the floor, and everything he shot from deep he didn’t hit. He had a 5-21 shooting night,” revealed Legler.

That said, he did mention that Flagg having a bad shooting night didn’t stop him from showing the other elements of the game that prove he’s a superstar talent.

“You saw enough of the boxes that he checks and what he does to understand this guy is an incredibly versatile/dynamic player,” said Legler. “He just had a rough shooting night. The shooting component for him will be the last thing to arrive at the NBA level.”

Could the bad shooting night have just been a result of Flagg’s nerves? Sure, but Legler actually sees a deeper mechanics issue that needs to be fixed ASAP. “I don’t think he’s great mechanics on his release. The ball has a sideways rotation so it’s not natural or pure, and everything is contested at a higher rate at this level,” he stated.

“But the ball handling, the playmaking, the defense, the athleticism, the strength, and the competitiveness. All of that was there, and that’s what we were expecting to see,” Legler added.

It’s probably not what the Mavericks want to hear, but as Legler said, the shooting proficiency can just grow with time. However, he does think Flagg should focus on it sooner rather than later.

“That is, I think, something for me, that he absolutely has to get a hold of. He’s going to be a high 20s low 30% 3-point shooter if he doesn’t.” Legler himself was an ace sharpshooter during his day, having won the NBA 3-point contest in 1996, so he definitely knows what he’s talking about when it comes to shot mechanics.

Legler also teaches shooting, so he certainly seems like the type of person you would want giving you tips. Flagg will most likely adjust just fine, but with the bad string of luck Dallas has had the past year, the No. 1 picking being a bust is the last thing they need.