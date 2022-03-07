Is Draymond Green playing tonight against the Denver Nuggets? Warriors release injury report for their DPOY candidate ahead of matchup against Nikola Jokic and co

Warriors’ star Draymond Green is set to make his return in the next week or 10 days according to Adrian Wojnarowski

The Golden State Warriors are not having the best time as of late. After entering the month of February on a 9 game win streak, they are now 2-8 in their last 10. After winning their first game back from the All-Star Break, they have lost four games on the trot. This is the first time this season that they’ve lost 3 or more games in a row.

A big reason for the Warriors’ recent struggles is the absence of Draymond Green. The 4x All-Star got injured earlier in January. He’s been out for 2 months, during which, the Dubs went from 30-9 to 43-21. Even though it didn’t send them down the ranks in the West, it did allow the Suns to establish a larger lead, and the Grizzlies to almost catch up. Recently, Adrain Wojnarowski shared an update on the DPOY candidate.

Also Read: Is Luka Doncic playing tonight vs Utah Jazz? Mavs release injury report for the Slovenian Sensation ahead of matchup against Rudy Gobert and co

Draymond Green should return in the next 7-10 days

Over the span of his career, there have been people questioning Draymond Green and his true role in the Warriors. Every season, a lot of casuals can be seen calling Green a ‘freeloader’ or insinuating that he gets carried by Stephen Curry and co.

However, his absence recently might have proven what he actually does for them naysayers.

Steph Curry was the betting favorite to win MVP in January. Warriors were 30-9 at that point. That same month, Draymond Green got injured. They have lost 8 of their last 10 games. Now Steph isn’t even top 5 odds for MVP. pic.twitter.com/aOfZDUNTtL — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 6, 2022

Draymond Green has been putting the work in, and is slowly ramping up his activity.

Draymond Green went through a post practice workout in LA today. Wasn’t at the game last night. Steve Kerr said he was sick. Gary Payton II also got some post practice shots up. But he’s out tomorrow with knee soreness. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 6, 2022

Also Read: “I can’t live without Montecristo cigars”: Dennis Rodman had Kim Jong-Un gifting him 7 boxes of The Worm’s favorite cigars in Monte Carlo

To make things better, ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski recently gave an update that Draymond might be back very soon.

Draymond Green could be returning very soon according to Woj on “NBA Countdown”#NBATwitter #DubNation pic.twitter.com/4U7jgH6PnU — ’ ️ (@_Talkin_NBA) March 7, 2022

This is great news for all the Warriors fans. One can’t expect Green to be the same when he returns, however, he says otherwise. Green wants to use these final stretch of games to help get things right with the team, as well as return in contention for the DPOY.