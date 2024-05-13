Nikola Jokic Instagram: Does The Nuggets Star Have Social Media?

Nikola Jokic has been one of the most talked-about players in the league. Accomplishing insane feats on a nightly basis, the Denver Nuggets superstar is cementing his legacy as one of the greatest centers in the league. However, it seems rather bizarre that Jokic, being as popular as he is, chooses to be off any social media.

Being on social media is a must for many players in the league. Apart from using various social networking platforms to be in touch with their fans, several players also use their massive fan following to an advantage in endorsing high-profile brands. However, Nikola Jokić is part of a very small group of superstars who chose not to be a part of any such applications.

Nikola Jokic doesn’t use Instagram or Twitter, but it is worth noting that the Serbian superstar had an Instagram account – @jokara95 – for a brief period. But, the account has been deactivated for the past several years.

In today’s day and age, players must have a social presence. However, the Joker doesn’t believe in the advantages of the same. Instead, the defending Finals MVP believes that social media is a “waste of time”

“I think it’s a waste of time,” Jokic said, per Sports Illustrated.

To be fair, Jokic not wanting to be on social media applications fits well with his nonchalant attitude. While athletes from the sporting world often use these platforms to boast their success, Jokic almost seemed like he wasn’t even excited after being named MVP for a third time in his career.

As he’s disclosed before, Jokic isn’t really concerned about anything that isn’t related to winning an NBA championship or his horses.

While Nikola chooses not to be on any social media platform, the Nuggets’ leader is all that users on social media can talk about. According to the league, the Sombor native led the league in social media video views during the 2023 championship run.

Nikola Jokic’s aversion to social media has also seemed to rub off on his teammates. With Michael Porter Jr. also revealing his disinterest in social media, it is evident that Jokic does have a huge influence on the individuals he shares the locker room with.

“First, you see all this dope stuff going on/You get into the comparison game or whatever, but then it’s also, as a dude, one of our struggles is females, and there’s unlimited baddies on Instagram. If I’m being 100 percent, like, if you trying to focus and stay away from, like, it can be a trap. If that’s your thing you gotta be self-aware. If that’s your thing that you can fall into you can remove it for a while, and for me it helped me focus,” Porter ironically said on his YouTube channel, per Sports Illustrated.

Being off any social media seems to be helping the Denver Nuggets. As they fell 0-2 in the Western Conference Semifinal, every basketball enthusiast on different social media platforms wrote the defending champions off. However, the Colorado side displayed incredible character as they clinched wins in Games 3 & 4 on the road to level the series 2 games apiece.