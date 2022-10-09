“Stephen Curry, need to know if you are playing tomorrow!”: Patrick Beverley is Ready to Clamp the 2022 FMVP in the Pre-Season Game between Lakers and Warriors

The Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry love beating the Los Angeles Lakers – the addition of Patrick Beverley will make it even more enticing.

Patrick Beverley loves egging Stephen Curry on—he decided to do it again. The Los Angeles Lakers play the Golden State Warriors in their customary pre-season friendly on Sunday. Pat Bev loves playing against the Warriors, and being on the Lakers’ roster gives him extra motivation.

He tweeted straight to Steph, asking him whether he’s playing tomorrow. That gives Curry even more reason to humiliate the shooting guard. Beverley loves being vocal, is unafraid of competition, and wants to show he’s ready to win it all. However, in preseason play against Curry, he might just get humbled.

Every game is Game 7 for Patrick, and we are about to witness the greatest triple whammy the game has ever seen on Sunday night. Beverley hopes that Curry gets restricted to that, but we all know what the outcome is going to be.

@StephenCurry30 about 2 Lock it in. Need 2 know if you playing tomorrow?? — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) October 9, 2022

Patrick Beverley said the next five years were his – Stephen Curry won a title since then, and he hasn’t

Since the October 2019 matchup between the Clippers and GSW, Patrick Beverley has achieved a total of 1 playoff series win, while Stephen Curry has only managed to win a title and an FMVP.

Curry is pitiful, with only a title and an FMVP. Beverley thinks he managed to achieve the best thing since sliced bread with the Timberwolves.

And all of that was to be traded to the Utah Jazz. It was understandable if Beverley had said that when he was 25. But he was already 30. He’s 33 now, 3 years away from retirement, and he’s still scrambling to find his footing in the league. Pat Bev, heart over height, but mind over matter.

Will the Golden State Warriors be the first team to repeat this decade?

Since the Lakers won the first title of the decade, nobody has been able to retain the title. The Lakers, Bucks, and Warriors have won the title in the last three years of the decade. But, the title has come back to the Bay area, and they are the only team in the last decade to defend their crown, after the Miami Heat.

The recent controversy could have caused an implosion, but we don’t know just yet. Since the video broke out, the Warriors have not played, and their favorite opponents are next. How they react will be the tone that will be set for their title defense.

Is there even a shadow of a doubt that Stephen Curry will be better than Patrick Beverley? in the next five years? Take the next 50 too. It wouldn’t be enough.

