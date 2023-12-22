“Nikola Jokic Is Like the President!”: Aaron Gordon Reveals Summer Shenanigans in Serbia, Praises Nuggets MVP

Aaron Gordon was crucial to the Denver Nuggets winning the 2023 NBA championship. The player added a level of athleticism and solid defensive ability that the franchise lacked. Apart from contributing to winning basketball, Gordon has also fostered great relationships since his arrival. One of them was with the face of the franchise – Nikola Jokic, whom he visited in Serbia during the off-season. As a guest on the ‘Knuckleheads Podcast‘, Gordon talked about Jokic and his trip to Serbia.

Advertisement

After beating the Miami Heat to clinch the 2023 NBA championship, Gordon decided to holiday in the hometown of the two-time MVP winner. In the podcast, he was asked about Jokic’s stature back home, and he said, “Man, he is like the President, the mayor, the governor, the senator, whatever you want to call it out there. He’s HIM.” Gordon went on to describe what makes Jokic so special and why he deserves all the success that has come his way.

Advertisement

The Denver Nuggets forward was all praise for his team leader and talked about his values aligning with winning. Here is what he said on the podcast,

“You can make so much sense on why he is so successful. His values line up with winning. Every single day he works on his body. Every single day he eats right. Every single day he spends time with his family and he is just like peaceful, and calm. He takes time to say ‘Hi’ to other people. He is just like a good dude, through and through. It only makes sense that a good dude is winning.”

How Gordon talked about his leader reflected his love and admiration for him. Jokic was not a high prospect coming into the league but has taken the basketball world by storm ever since. While the talent has always been there, if Gordon’s words are something to go by, perhaps it really was his hard work that made it all happen.

Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic’s post-championship summer

One of the biggest reasons behind the Denver Nuggets’ success was the way the roster was designed. All the pieces fit perfectly, and every member of the team knew their role. Aaron Gordon was a key piece, and without him, winning the championship likely would not have been possible. His ability to take on the toughest defensive challenges while impacting the game through his unmatched athleticism was crucial to the Nuggets lifting their first title.

After the hangover of the win settled down for the Nuggets players, each had a different way of rejuvenating during the summer. Gordon loves to travel and decided to fly to Serbia to spend time with his running mate. On the other hand, Jokic could not wait to return home after lifting the trophy. Apparently, he initially did not even want to wait for the championship parade. The 2023 NBA champion was eager to just go back home to spend time with his family and his horses.