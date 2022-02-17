“Nikola Jokic is really having a never-seen-before type of a season”: The Nuggets MVP is on track to become the first player in history to record 25/12/6 while recording the highest single-season PER ever

Denver Nuggets’ MVP Nikola Jokic is on his way to becoming the first player in NBA history to average a 25/12/6 stat line.

After a collapse in the playoffs last season, a lot was expected from the Denver Nuggets this season. However, with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. being sidelined with injuries, a huge amount of the team’s loads fell on the shoulders of Nikola Jokic.

Sure, the Nuggets aren’t exactly the top-seeded squad they have been for the past 3 seasons. But, with two of their best players out, The Joker has been doing an incredible job in keeping the team afloat, only 3 games behind the 4th seeded Utah Jazz.

Individually, the reigning MVP has picked up this season right where he left the last one. Averaging a solid 26 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists, the Serbian is playing some of the best basketball we’ve ever seen.

Nikola Jokic could finish the season with the highest single-season PER

Denver’s big man has been on a tear. Dominating teams on a nightly basis, Nikola has been unstoppable, to say the least. In the midst of a record-breaking season, the 6-foot-11 center is on track to become the only player in league history to record 25/12/6.

Jokic is known for being a super-efficient ballplayer. In fact, his 2021-2022 campaign is currently turning out to be the most efficient individual season we have ever seen. With a 32.58 PER currently, the 26-year-old is on track to finish this season with the highest Player Efficiency Rating in NBA/ABA history.

Nikola Jokić at the All-Star break: 29.2 points, 15.5 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per 75 possessions. 63.5%-37.2%-80.8% shooting. Just stupid. — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) February 17, 2022

In the latest MVP ladder, Jokic was ranked 1. He can further strengthen his chances of winning the prestigious honor for the second time if he manages to help the Nuggets grab wins and rise up the standings.

Ladies and gentlemen, witness history being made while you still can.