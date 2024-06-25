Nikola Jokic Pretends to Not Speak English When Trying to Avoid Conversation, Says DeAndre Jordan

More Nikola Jokic stories continue to come out for fans to realize that the Serbian is a hilarious character. Often seen as a shy and reserved person, Jokic has a side to him that only a select few are privy to. Recently, his teammate DeAndre Jordan made an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George, where he unveiled various unknown traits of the Joker. DJ also revealed how Jokic tricks people when he wants to avoid having a conversation.

Jordan revealed that one of Jokic’s go-to moves to cop out from talking to someone is to pretend that he doesn’t speak English well. Since he is from Serbia and isn’t the most outgoing person, people often fall for his lie.

Jordan told Paul George during the podcast, “Nikola is very funny, ’cause sometimes when he wants to avoid sh*t, he acts like he doesn’t speak English.”

The 35-year-old said that he has seen Jokic, who can otherwise be prolific with his speech, switch to broken English in order to convince people that he doesn’t understand what they’re talking about. However, as someone who knows him well, it’s easy for Jordan to see through the two-time MVP’s act.

The 2017 All-Star added that there are various things in Jokic’s personality that makes him a very likeable person. In addition to that, Jordan admitted that he’s one of the best teammates he has ever had, “He’s one of the greatest teammates I’ve ever had. He’s a great guy. He’s super selfless.”

NBA Champion Deandre Jordan on getting to know Nikola Jokic. "I can't fuck it up, because if not, he's gonna be like – you're not black serbian." pic.twitter.com/Lwqfqw55h0 — n i k o l a e s t h e t i c (@nikolaesthetic) June 24, 2024

Jordan also talked about their famous handshake, which is really a greeting that consists of three kisses. When asked about the origin of it, he said that he once saw Jokic do it with Boban Marjanović. So, he asked him what it was all about. Jokic told him that it’s a Serbian way of greeting people and it stems from his culture.

Jordan also wanted to have a unique greeting ritual with his teammate. Therefore, he decided to implement the handshake while greeting Jokic. The NBA vet described the conversation like this, “So, I’m like, why you do three kisses with Bobi? He’s like, ‘Brother, it’s a Serbian thing…But you’re Black Serbian.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, cool. Bet.'”

Jordan said that after they won a game one day, Jokic came up to him, dapped him up, and did the three-kiss traditional Serbian greet. As nervous as he was, Jordan managed to pull it off brilliantly and even received a compliment from Jokic for the same.