Nikola Jokic Wife: Who is The Serbian 2-Time MVP Married to?

Nikola Jokic is a man who loves being away from the spotlight, putting in work in the dark. The Serbian is perhaps the most low-profile MVP ever.

The big man rose to prominence at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Jokic led Serbia to a silver medal finish in the tournament. En route to the championship game, his team caused a scare to Team USA with a narrow group stage loss, 94-91.

He improved by leaps and bounds every year after that in NBA play. Within 3 seasons, he’d led the Nuggets out from the lottery doldrums to the 2nd seed in the West.

Currently a 2-time MVP and gunning for a third, Jokic is on track to become the first center in NBA history to average a triple-double for a season. The aforementioned stat is the strongest case for him to become a threepeat MVP winner.

Who is Nikola Jokic’s wife?

Jokic has been together with his current wife Natalija Macesic for 10 years now. They met when the Serbian was still in high school in Sombor, Serbia.

Natalija moved to the USA in 2013 – a year before Jokic was drafted in the 2nd round by Denver. While Jokic was stashed overseas for a year, she pursued her education.

Natalija first studied at Oklahoma’s Seminole State College, playing volleyball for the varsity team. She then transferred to the Metropolitan State University of Denver after Nikola was recalled by the Nuggets. She finished her degree in Psychology in 2018.

Natalija finished her degree in 2018 – the year when Jokic’s Nuggets were knocked out of the playoff race in an agonizing final-day defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Not much is known about her life as Natalija Jokic prefers to maintain a low profile. Her Instagram profile gleans the information that she’s as much a fan of horses as her partner is.

When did the couple get married?

The couple got married in October 2020, after Nikola returned from the Orlando bubble after leading Denver to their first Conference Finals appearance in 11 years.

It is not clear whether Natalija is currently pursuing further studies in psychology or has begun working. She can, however, be regularly seen attending the Nuggets’ home game to cheer her husband on.

Nikola and Natalija became parents to Ognjena Jokic in September 2021. The couple spends most of its time at home away from public attention – just as they’d like things to be.