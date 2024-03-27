Nikola Jokic’s Back Troubles to Worry Nuggets Fans as Status vs Suns Revealed

The Denver Nuggets are set to face the Phoenix Suns at the Ball Arena for a home game. The Nuggets have been brilliant so far this season, however, there are some worrying signs for the franchise heading into the next game. There are doubts regarding the availability of Nikola Jokic for the next game as the Serbian is reeling from back pain.

According to the official injury report, Jokic is listed as ‘probable’ for the next game because of low back pain and hip inflammation. Even though this is not the first time that Jokic has been featured on the report, the Nuggets would wish for their star player to be on the court for them as we head toward the playoffs.

Previously he missed the game against the Portland Trail Blazers for the same reason. However, he was available for the team during their last game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Other than Jokic, Michael Porter Jr. is also listed as ‘probable’ while his illness is not specified in the report. Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray are ‘questionable’ for the next game because of right plantar; fascia strain and right knee; inflammation respectively.

Despite all the injuries and illness in the camp, the Nuggets will not lose sleep over the next game against the Suns as they are the number one team on the Western Conference table with a 51-21 record and a four-game winning streak. The Suns are currently number eight with a 42-30 record.

Nikola Jokic’s season so far

Jokic has played 69 games for the Nuggets this season, averaging 26.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.9 blocks, per game, while shooting 58.1% from the field. The last time he stepped onto the court for the Nuggets against the Grizzlies, Jokic dropped 29 points with 11 rebounds and eight assists. Before taking a break for the Blazers game, Jokic had a phenomenal night against the Knicks.

The Joker had 30 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists in a classic triple-double performance. Even though his absence against the Suns game is not confirmed yet, if Jokic misses that game, the Nuggets will feel the impact. The good news is, it would not do much damage to their chances this season as they are the chart toppers in the west.