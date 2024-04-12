Nikola Jokic’s Injury Availability Proves to Be a Cause for Concern Ahead of Nuggets-Spurs Amidst Race for the No 1 Seed

The Denver Nuggets are currently the top-seeded team in the West with a 56-24 record. Riding on a three-game winning streak, Denver will take on the San Antonio Spurs tonight at AT&T Center, looking to seal the top seed in the Conference. This interesting matchup between the top-of-the-table team and the bottom-of-the-table team brings some concerns for the Nuggets as questions on Nikola Jokic’s availability linger in the air.

According to the Nuggets’ official injury report, Jokic is listed as ‘Probable’ for the game despite a left hip inflammation issue. The effect of a long regular season is starting to show on the players as the Nuggets’ starting five are listed on the report. Other than Jokic, Jamal Murray is also probable to play despite a right knee inflammation. Aaron Gordon with a right foot strain, Michael Porter Jr. with a left quad contusion, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with a right shoulder strain are also featured on the injury report as ‘probable’.

Jokic and Co. will probably suit up for the game against the Spurs to clinch the top seed from Minnesota. Besides Jokic will also look to strengthen his MVP case before the ballots are cast. The Nuggets have clinched a playoff position already. With a 56-24 record, they are at the top and the Wolves are at the second spot with a 55-25 record. Even though the Nuggets have been a very successful team in the West this regular season, they’d like to keep home advantage going into the playoffs.

Nikola Jokic’s season so far

The Joker has had another MVP worthy season in his career. With two MVP titles already in his trophy cabinet, Jokic is eyeing another one and according to the KIA MVP Ladder, he is on track to win it for the third time. In the 77 games that he has played this season so far, Jokic is averaging 26.6 points with 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He is also shooting 58.1% from the field, 35.8% from the three-point line, and 81.8% from the free throw line.

Despite these stats, there are a few notable people who don’t think that Jokic should win the MVP title this year. Regardless of those opinions, it’s almost undeniable that he is one of the strongest contenders this year and if he ends up winning it again, it won’t be unfair by any stretch of the imagination.