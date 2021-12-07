“Nikola Vucevic and I play Counter Strike a lot together”: Nikola Jokic opens up on the special bond he shares with the Bulls center

Apart from a common first name Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic share a special bond as the two spend a lot of time playing counter strike together.

Chicago Bulls rallied past the severely shorthanded Denver Nuggets Monday night in a 109-97 victory. Despite starting the game in full control, Nuggets failed to retain the lead in the second half and were outscored by the Bulls. Zach LaVine had himself another 30-point night after the win against Brooklyn Nets.

Starters from both teams concluded the night in double digits. DeMar DeRozan took the night off but the Nuggets failed to capitalize on it. Nikola Jokic his third triple-double of the season with 17 points, 15 assists, and 12 rebounds. He is two away from taking the 7th spot on the all-time list which is currently occupied by James Harden.

Nikola Jokic is having another MVP level season but the lower seeding does not help his case. If he manages to get the Nuggets to playoffs the addition of Jamal Murray and MPJ will make them a contender again.

Nikola Jokic and Nikola Vucevic play counter-strike together

In the post-game interview, Nikola Jokic discussed the loss and his fellow eastern European brother Nikola Vucevic. The two went back and forth during the game and spoke to each other in stoppages which caught everyone’s attention.

Jokic elaborated on how they got close and about the time Vuc helped him out with some personal issues. They spend quite a lot of time playing CS together which led to the special relationship they have. The Joker is very happy for Nikola Vucevic and the Bulls’ resurgence this season.

Nikola Jokic on his relationship with Bulls center Nikola Vucevic: “We play Counter-Strike a lot together.” — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) December 7, 2021

“Yeah, we have a great relationship he’s a great player. I actually don’t remember how we met the first time but I was with him on the all-star team a couple of times. So we hang out together he helped me with some let’s say personal stuff you know. And we play counter-strike a lot together so.”

The reigning MVP Nikola Jokic is doing everything in his best efforts to keep the team afloat but with 2 starters and several bench players sidelined, the Nuggets are struggling. They will face New Orleans Pelicans in 2 days, most likely without Zion Williamson, and hope to add an easy win.

