“Kevin Durant is the most gifted scorer in terms of being able to get a shot off”: Stephen Curry explains why he admires the Nets MVP’s game while talking about their offensive abilities

Having been teammates for 3 years, GSW MVP Stephen Curry reveals why he admires Kevin Durant’s scoring abilities.

It is more than fair to consider Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant as two of the most dynamic offensive maestros the league has witnessed. At age 33, the GSW sharpshooter and Nets scoring wizard are playing some of the greatest basketball of their illustrious careers, while dominating the association on a nightly basis.

Playing the 14th season of his career, KD has been leading the Nets to a satisfactory 25-14 record, placing them 2nd in the East. Currently leading the NBA in points per game, The Durantula has been averaging 29.9 points, along with 7.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game on an efficient 51.9% shooting from the field.

Whereas, Steph, who recently surpassed Ray Allen for the #1 spot of the all-time 3-pointers knocked down, has been leading the Golden State Warriors to a league-best 30-9 record. Despite being on a scoring slump over the past few weeks, The Baby-Faced Assassin has been putting up 26.8 points, 6. assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals on an incredible 42.2/38.7/91.9 shooting split.

Also Read: Stephen Curry pays his respects to the Philly legend but picks himself over a prime AI

Stephen Curry answers a question talking about him and Kevin Durant being on their own tier, apart from the rest of the scorers

Recently, the GOAT shooter made an appearance on GQ Sports’ “Actually Me”, where he answered a few fans’ questions from all over the internet. One of the interesting questions were:

“After tonight’s games, Steph Curry, 27.6 points per game, and Kevin Durant, 29.5 points per game, are currently second and first in scoring, both on insane efficiency. Is it fair to consider them on their own tier, apart from the rest of the league as scorers right now?”

To which, Curry answered:

“I’ve always admired the way KD gets it done. Obviously, playing against him for many years and being his teammate for three years, he is the most gifted scorer in terms of being able to get a shot off. But when it comes to just overall skill and the way that I try to get it done at 6’3, if I’m in that comparison at the top of the league in terms of scoring, then I’m doing something right.”

Also Read: Ayesha Curry puts an end to all the open relationship rumors that sparked in an Instagram post

Curry and Durant are truly two magicians with the rock in their hand. Certainly, “considering them on their own tier, apart from the rest of the league as scorers” will not at all be wrong.