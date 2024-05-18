Ryan Garcia Rocks Cristiano Ronaldo Jersey, Draws Massive Crowd at Al-Nassr Game

Ryan Garcia turned into a spectator from a sportsperson as he rocked a Cristiano Ronaldo jersey while enjoying an Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. While the match may not have ended how Garcia wanted, he did get surrounded by some very young fans wanting autographs and he was happy to oblige.

Garcia is a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo. So he must have hated that despite scoring an early one, Ronaldo’s club got outplayed by Al-Hilal in almost every department. Still, Garcia and other Al-Nassr fans must have believed they would win as they led till the final minutes of the match.

However, they were gutted by Al-Hilal’s late equalizer from a penalty, that ended the match in a 1-1 draw. While it left the fans heartbroken, it was a surreal moment for some kids as they got to meet the 25-year-old boxing star.

Garcia posted an Instagram video that showed him hanging out with the kids and signing autographs for them. Talking about how everyone loves kids, mo matter where they were from, ‘KingRy’ said on his post,

“We have love for the kids all around the world. From Saudi Arabia to the whole Globe. Save the children”

Well, like Garcia made the kids’ day by signing autographs for them. But Garcia is a fan too and he would have wanted a meet and greet with Cristiano Ronaldo. While that did not come to pass this time, it is likely that the two will cross each other’s paths at some point.

Ryan Garcia met with Cristiano Ronaldo’s son and his entourages

It’s not easy meeting one of the greatest, if not the greatest footballer of all time. While Ronaldo’s time at the helm of the sport has come to an end, it has done very little to limit his prominence. Regardless, the 25-year-old did get to meet Ronaldo’s son.

Garcia was surrounded by the entourage of Cristiano Ronaldo’s son, Angel Dos Santos Aveiro, after the end of the match. Another Instagram update from ‘KingRy’ revealed that he had a warm meet-up with all of them.

Ryan Garcia sure did have a lot of fun enjoying the game from the stands. It would have been better had the outcome been in Al-Nassr’s favor, given the occassion but soccer is just funny that way.