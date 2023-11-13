“No More 3s Man”: Anthony Edwards Reveals Mike Conley’s ‘Harsh’ Advice To Him Amidst His 11-27 Night In Wolves Win Over Warriors

Mar 13, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) reacts with guard Mike Conley (10) after making a three point shot and going over thirty points against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Edwards is putting the league on notice. In today’s match against the Warriors, Edwards closed out the game. Edwards, who was clutch in the 4th, scored a total of 33 points, six rebounds, and seven assists.

The Timberwolves went on to win the game handily, 116-110. Even though the young star had a decent performance, he struggled early in the game. He shot 1-9 from the three-point line and shot 11-27 from the field. This warranted a change, as team veteran Mike Conley gave the young star a few words. After the game, Edwards revealed what Conley told him,

“Mike just tells me, ‘No more 3s, man. Get inside the three-point line. It ain’t falling.’ He pretty much just told me to get to the line…My middy started to fall late. That helped me a lot.”

The advice seemed to have paid off, as Anthony Edwards did most of his business from inside the line after that. He got whatever he wanted, as he showed Golden State a flurry of moves, from middies to floaters. Ant would also come up clutch, as he scored 13 points in the 4th quarter alone.

Draymond and Anthony Edwards get into it

Anthony Edwards isn’t scared of anyone, not even Draymond Green. Green who is coming off an ejection in his last game, against the Cavaliers, was hot early in the game. After a foul on Edwards in the fourth, Green started yapping, screaming

“F**k outta here.”

As Anthony walked up to the free-throw line, he could be heard talking back to Draymond,

“Ain’t nobody worried about you bruh, hell nah.”

This little exchange between Draymond and Edwards just added fuel to the fire, as the game started to get heated. Luckily enough no player was thrown out of the game, even when the exchanges got very physical.

After the game, Edwards was asked to give his assessment of the team so far. Talking about their season so far, Edwards said,

“I think because we know how it feels to lose and we’ve lost the last three years. We’ve won like four or five games in a row, and we like the feeling. I don’t think we’re too high or too low. We’re just right here because we know how it feels to lose. I don’t think we want to go back there. It’s just coming out playing hard every night.”

The Timberwolves have always needed a closer, and they might have just gotten them a special player who can take over. With performances such as tonight’s, coupled with his maturity, it is understandable why Edwards is considered the future of the league. Even though many believe Edwards can’t win in Minnesota, he is determined to prove otherwise.