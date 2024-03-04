“No More Excuses”: Kyrie Irving And Luka Doncic Echo Similar Sentiments Following Loss To Joel Embiid-Less 76ers

The fourth-quarter dominance failed to come in aid for the Dallas Mavericks as they lost their latest home clash to the Philadelphia 76ers. This failure against a Joel Embiid-less visiting side has further complicated their playoff scenario while raising question marks over their ability. Amidst the concerns, the franchise’s leading figures, Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, echoed similar sentiments while discussing their aspirations.

After the conclusion of the match, Irving showcased immense faith in his team while demanding patience over the process. However, the 2016 NBA champion refused to neglect the reality as he shed light on the organization’s failure to secure a post-season run last time around. To avoid a repeat of such distress, the point guard consequently put the focus on the necessity of trust and energy in team endeavors.

“We’re going to be okay. We gotta trust that. We’ll be able to put the work in that’s necessary to get us these wins. We’ve shown it before. We took a little bit of a dip in the last few games…We gotta take accountability for that as players. Gotta bring the energy in. No more excuses,” Uncle Drew mentioned.

Interestingly, the franchise talisman, Doncic, emphasized a similar viewpoint in the post-match interview. Highlighting his influence as the face of the franchise, the Slovenian declared, “The energy just has to be from the first minute of the game. I could do better for sure. That’s on me. When I do it, people follow me, so I’ve got to do better too”.

Alongside capturing the similarities in their mindsets, this put into focus the on-court shortcomings of the team. After all, the away team secured the victory through sheer teamwork as they collectively surpassed the hosts at American Airlines Center. Hence, Doncic’s triple-double of 38 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists alongside Irving’s 28 points failed to become the difference makers.

This has been a recurring theme for the Mavs as they have failed to maintain consistency since the All-Star weekend. The franchise is on a 2-4 run in the last 6 games while extending their current run to 34-27. With a win percentage of 55.7%, they remain in the 8th spot on the Western Conference table. The opportunity for a post-season run remains open for the organization while the fans wish for a turnaround.