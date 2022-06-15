“No one has scared me more than Stephen Curry”: Celtics analyst Dan Greenberg admits the Warriors MVP keeps him awake over LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, and Giannis

The Golden State Warriors are one win away from their fourth championship in eight years.

The Stephen Curry-led Warriors have maintained the home advantage and have assumed a 3-2 lead over the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals. With Curry averaging close to 30-points a game and leading the Finals MVP table, a familiar question has arisen.

How good is Stephen Curry?

Is he the mere beneficiary of a system that maximizes him? Is he merely a statistical outlier that cannot be explained? Or is he a generational talent who changed the way the game is played?

The answer to this set of questions depends on who you ask it to, with people trying to slight the baby-faced assassin in favor of their local heroes.

For all the haters, there will be a well-wisher. Or in some cases, someone who is just terrified of how good a player is, that the respect feels like an accolade.

Steph seems to have found one such well-wisher in Dan Greenberg.

What did Greenberg have to say about Stephen Curry?

Greenberg, a Celtics fan, spoke about how he is “scared” of Stephen Curry. Comparing previous playoff runs of his beloved Celtics, Greenberg mentioned how he is scared of Curry in a way he never was when the Celtics came up against the likes of LeBron, KD, Kobe, and Giannis in their primes.

I’ve lived through huge playoff games against prime Kobe, prime LeBron, Durant, and prime Giannis and somehow the anticipation of facing Steph Curry scares me more than any of them — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) June 13, 2022

From the above statement, it is clear how highly regarded Curry is by experts in the game. Greenberg, a respected pundit, with his statement describes how special Steph has been. Such is Steph’s importance to the Warriors that even the most bitter opponent fan cannot stop singing his praise.

Steph is on track to win his first Finals MVP title. One can imagine how that silences a lot of people in the crowd who believe that Curry was carried to titles by his great teams.

Steph Curry shall retire the greatest shooter of all time and the greatest Warrior of all time. Greenberg’s words are just another bouquet to the collection of awards in Steph’s possession. Another ring and a Finals MVP trophy would be well-deserved additions to a legendary career.

