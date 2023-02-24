Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight vs Thunder? Suns Release Availability Update For 4x Scoring Champion

Feb 16, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant looks on against the LA Clippers during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant sent ripples across the league when he switched from the East. Now a Phoenix Suns player, Durant had made his desire to play alongside Chris Paul and Devin Booker known to the league in the off-season itself. However, the Brooklyn Nets weren’t equipped to trade him then. Right before the trade deadline, the Nets finally let the remaining two of their recent big 3.

Durant’s switch to the Phoenix was the final detailing of the now-stacked Western Conference. Moreover, the anticipation of Durant combining with Chris Paul and Devin Booker on the court has created an undeniable buzz.

But Durant is still recovering from the MCL sprain that has kept him sidelined since January 8th. Now, despite missing 18 games in a row, Durant is all set to miss another one. Seems like his debut for the Suns will have to wait.

Also read: “LeBron James CAN CLOSE GAMES!?”: Skip Bayless Calls Out Lakers Star to Blow Past Stephen Curry & Andrew Wiggins-less Warriors

Suns’ lineup will not feature Kevin Durant

As per NBA’s official injury report, Kevin Durant is listed as out for tomorrow’s contest. Before the All-Star break, there was hope that KD would become available once the break ended. However, his absence tomorrow complicates the return timeline further. Phoenix will likely monitor his status on a daily basis to ascertain a possible date for his debut.

Earlier, Durant, in a press conference, was positive about his recovery. He claimed his knee felt strong and he was figuring out how to proceed. His status, though not concerning, reveals that Durant is still not match fit.

Suns’ Kevin Durant (knee sprain) on whether he will make home debut vs. Thunder on Friday: “I don’t know. My knee feels solid, though. I’ve got a couple more days before games & stuff so I’m just going to try to figure it out w/ the training staff & see what the best option is.” pic.twitter.com/jYkPtYTuv8 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 19, 2023

In his absence, the Suns will likely execute the same lineup they have used in the last few games following the trade. Devin Booker and Chris Paul will remain the team’s primary guards and start on the backcourt. Meanwhile, Phoenix’s frontcourt will feature Torrey Craig, Josh Okogie, and Deandre Ayton.

Also read: “LeBron James Got Stephen Curry Stressed!”: NBA Twitter Pans Warriors Star After His Reaction To 3-Pointer From Lakers Star in Their Blowout Win