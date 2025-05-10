“Don’t Shade the EDD”: Shaquille O’Neal and Hollywood Star Correct Adam Lefkoe’s Honorary Claim

Shaquille O’Neal is much more than just a retired NBA legend. The Diesel earned an MBA (Master’s of Business Administration) from the University of Phoenix in 2005 and holds a Doctorate in Education from Barry University in 2012. This is on top of his Bachelor of Arts degree that he got during his undergrad years at LSU. To say that the big man is well educated would be an understatement.

So when Shaq had acclaimed actress Kerry Washington, who also holds a Doctorate, on the latest edition of his Big Podcast, he was excited to present the Scandal star with his “Dr. O’Neal segment. That was until his best friend and podcast co-host Adam Lefkoe put his own foot in his mouth. “You both have an honorary Doctorate,” said Lefkoe. The only problem was that it wasn’t true.

“First of all my Doctorate is not honorary,” Shaq barked back. “I can’t believe my best friend just said that.” The argument was lighthearted, but it was important to the four-time NBA Champion that this get clarified. “What did you get your Doctorate in?” asked Washington, who didn’t want to be left out. When Shaq told her it was in education, she lit up.

“My mother has that same Doctorate. An EDD,” revealed Washington. “Don’t shade the EDDs. Doctor Jill Biden has an EDD,” she added, aimed at Lefkoe. Lefkoe eventually apologized, although it just seemed as if Shaq was jesting in good fun. What was not a jest was Shaq also mentioning that he’s working on a separate Master’s degree.

The Diesel stated, “And I’m working on my Master’s right now in Liberal Arts.” Lefkoe knew that his longtime friend wasn’t detailing all of his future education paths. “What about sports psychology?” he asked. “Yes, with a minor in sports psychology,” Shaq confirmed. “That’s amazing,” Washington said, impressed.

Lefkoe then mentioned how much Shaq believes in education, an idea that speaks for itself when you see his resume. It all stemmed from the big man feeling unappreciated when he would enter meetings, and businessmen would speak to his lawyers rather than him. He told celebrity comedian Conan O’Brien, which sparked his fuel to wanting to obtain so many degrees.

Shaq may get criticized for his silly, outdated, or sometimes outlandish basketball takes that he makes on Inside the NBA. But there’s a reason that he’s not only remained incredibly wealthy and relevant even after retiring more than a decade ago. It’s because Shaq is very smart, and he has the accolades to prove it.