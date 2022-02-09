“No Russell Westbrook!!! LeBron James and Anthony Davis are inconsolable, they’re stuck playing with you”: Skip Bayless mocks the former MVP for a recent gesture towards his teammates

Veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless throws shade at Russell Westbrook as the former MVP consoles LeBron James and Anthony Davis after a disappointing loss against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The LA Lakers and their inconsistent ways continue, suffering a blowout loss against the visiting Bucks. Giannis Antetokoumpo proved yet again why he’s the Finals MVP, scoring a 44-point double-double. The Greek Freak was 17-for-20 from the field and was 2-for-2 from beyond the arc.

Lakers point guard was once again the poster boy for social media trolls and hate. The two-time scoring champion was 3-for-11 from the field. LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 49-points. However, the rest of the cast didn’t have much of an impact on the game.

Westbrook was benched towards the end of the third quarter and did not return. By the looks of it, Westbrook’s confidence seems shattered as he continues to become a liability during clutch time. The Lakers would have a late rally towards the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the defending champions.

During the final seconds of the game, Brodie was seem consoling James and AD, who sat on the bench. The clip would go viral on social media, with Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless giving his take.

Skip Bayless fires shots at Russell Westbrook for consoling LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

There hasn’t been a better time in Skip’s career than now to see all his predictions come true. The Undisputed analyst, who has been an avid critic of James, was from the beginning against the Lakers signing Westbrook.

And with the current status of the purple and gold team, all his hot takes on Bron and Brodie look right. However, Skip stepped over the line with his recent comments on Westbrook in a tweet.

Just watched Westbrook try to cheer up LeBron and Ad on the bench as the game was ending. No, Russ, they’re inconsolable. They’re stuck playing with YOU. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 9, 2022

The 2021-22 season has Westbrook subjected to countless trolls and hate. Brodie still has a lot to give to the Lakers fans but hasn’t been able to find his place on the team. With rumors of a trade doing the rounds, one hope’s Westbrook can shut all his naysayers.

The purple and gold team still has the time to flip the switch, especially with a healthy James and AD returning to the lineup.

