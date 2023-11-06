“No, We Have You”: Tony Parker Confesses Joel Embiid Refusing to Represent France Wasn’t Frustrating Because of Victor Wembanyama’s Commitment

Joel Embiid made several American basketball fans happy with his decision to represent Team USA at the 2024 Olympics. However, not many French and Cameroon basketball enthusiasts were elated upon hearing the news. Tony Parker and Victor Wembanyama are among the rare group of people who aren’t too stressed about the 2023 MVP’s decision.

Advertisement

Joel Embiid teaming up with Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert for France would’ve been great to watch. With JoJo deciding to play for Team USA, one would assume that the San Antonio Spurs rookie would be frustrated. However, the 7ft 4” center seemed to be at peace with Embiid’s decision.

During an appearance on Tony Parker’s show, Wemby revealed that he was going to suit up for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Further, the 19-year-old and the San Antonio Spurs legend agreed upon the fact that Embiid playing for Team USA was more sad for Cameroon than it was for France. Take a look at their conversation from the show “Skweek” (translated from French):

Advertisement

Tony Parker: The Olympics in France, you can’t miss that. Wembanyama: That’s something I think about since I’m a kid. It’s an event I won’t miss for anything in the world. Tony Parker: Disappointed by the Embiid situation? Wembanyama: Not at all. And you? Tony Parker: No, we have you! I didn’t understand why people were so disappointed because for me he should play for Cameroon and not France. He’s born in Cameroon and he lived there for 16 years. Cameroon must be more disappointed than us. He’s not even technically legitimate to play for France. Wembanyama: Yes, of course. When he took his decision, someone asked me about it and the only thing I’ve said is that I’m sad for Cameroon. I was born in France and I lived there all my life. I feel French, I want to give it all for the French team.

Victor Wembanyama is ready to take on Team USA

Victor Wembanyama is touted to be France’s leader for years to come. Apart from revealing that he would be ready to suit up for the French national squad every year, Wemby also admitted to being excited to play his debut Olympics in his own country.

Team USA is always touted as the frontrunner to win any international basketball tournament. Despite the rumors of Team USA assembling a solid squad, that could include the likes of Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant as well, Wemby is ready to go up against them.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1701227664521023808?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The French team sent a pretty solid contingent for the 2020 Tokyo Games. The likes of Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier, and Nic Batum led their country to a silver medal. They even defeated the Kevin Durant-led Team USA 83-76 during the group stage. Ultimately, Gregg Popovich’s boys emerged victorious, clinching an 87-82 win over France in the gold medal bout.

Add Victor Wembanyama to this same side and France will be equipped with enough firepower to upset the powerhouse.