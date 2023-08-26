“Nobody Could F**k With Shaq”: Shaquille O’Neal Resonates Fan’s Sentiment On Dennis Rodman Being The Only One To Hold His Own Against Him

Shaquille O’Neal has stated and proved time and time again, that he is the most dominant player in NBA history. Going by M.D.E. or Most Dominant Ever, he believes the only person who can compare to him in terms of dominance was Wilt Chamberlain. This title is one that he hopes to hold onto forever. Recently, Shaq reminded the world of just how much of a force he was, sharing a fan’s perspective on his dominance via Instagram, and acknowledging that only Dennis Rodman was capable of stopping him.

Big Diesel has been hyping himself up quite a bit on social media in recent times. He shared a video showing off some of his incredible moves, the time he faced Michael Jordan one-on-one during the All-Star break. He captioned the post, saying, “Y’all lucky I’m not playing in this era!”, remaining confident in his impeccable skill and how it made him nigh unstoppable.

Shaquille O’Neal shares a fan’s video showcasing just how dominant a force he was

Over the years, there have been many players in the NBA who have left fans in awe. And, one such player is Shaquille O’Neal, who many consider to be an unstoppable force. In fact, one fan took to Instagram to confirm the same. Asking the question, “Who is the most dominant?”, the fan believes the obvious answer is Shaq.

He was a nightmare for defenders, and undeniable in the paint. However, while the fan did concede to Shaq’s greatness, he does believe there was one player capable enough to guard him. That being none other than The Worm, Dennis Rodman. A player widely regarded as a defensive anchor for any team he plays for.

Rodman was a class apart. An exceptional defender, he led the Chicago Bulls’ defense from 1995 to 1998 and was integral to their championship success. With the accolades he has on defense, including two Defensive Player of the Year awards, it’s hard to counter the fan’s argument. And, from the looks of it, Shaq agrees, sharing the post on his IG story.

“The most dominant?? It could be an argument.. but we all know at a point in time nobody could f*k with Shaq in the paint.. I’m thinking of one person and that’s Dennis Rodman…when basketball was actually basketball…I miss it dearly.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tragicpatek/status/1695279277338739176?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CwJEUaasWeQ/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Even Rodman was aware of just how good he was playing against Shaq. He bragged about how he held Shaq back when the Bulls faced the Lakers back in 1996. In particular, he pointed out how O’Neal failed to register a single point while he was guarding him. A testament to just how sensational a defender he was.

Shaq once claimed Rodman was the worst teammate he ever had

Back when he was on the Bulls, Dennis Rodman had some intense clashes with Shaquille O’Neal. This obviously led to a bit of bad blood between the two. But, when The Worm joined the Lakers in 1999, many expected their relationship to improve. Unfortunately, it was quite the opposite.

There have been several occasions, where Shaq has named Rodman as the worst teammate he has ever had. Citing his lack of punctuality when coming for games and how he left immediately to hit the club, The Big Aristotle clearly wasn’t a fan.

Harsh words from Shaq, but not untrue. Rodman has always had an eccentric personality and looked to do things his way whenever he could. This often saw him butt heads with opponents and teammates alike, and Shaq was just one of those teammates who couldn’t tolerate it.