“Nobody’s Paying For Draymond Green”: Claiming Fans Pay For LeBron James and Nikola Jokic, NBA Analyst Goes Off on Warriors Forward Amidst Suspension

NBA analyst Justine Termine seems to have run out of patience with Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green. Speaking on SiriusXM, Termine went into detail and referenced the range of disciplinary issues that Green has been involved in, recently. Green is currently suspended indefinitely due to his involvement in an altercation with Phoenix Suns’ Jusuf Nurkic, in his team’s recent matchup.

Termine believes that Green is hardly the player who fans come to watch and pay for, referencing how the league is full of superstars from different corners of the world.

“The NBA doesn’t need him. The NBA has got talent from all over the planet. You have guys for Serbia and Slovenia and you know, Nigeria and Greece, dominating the league,” he said, before concluding that the league simply did not need him.

“We got a million great storylines. We don’t need this guy from Michigan, choking and punching people and giving us stupid topics that have nothing to do with basketball. It’s horrible for the sport…The NBA should say, ‘ we don’t need you.,” he said.

Hence, while Warriors fans will be itching to get an update on Green’s suspension, Termine thinks getting him back is simply bad for the sport.

“What’s bad for the sport is throwing out the best player in the world, when he is playing on the road for fans who are paying thousands of dollars. Nobody is paying for Draymond Green. They are paying for Jokic, they are paying for LeBron, they are paying for Giannis,” he said, suggesting that the Warriors and Green are no longer the force that they once was.

“Nobody is paying this clown choke and punch people, and even if he is well-behaved, play defense. Nobody cares about a guy playing defense on a team that is 10 and 13 on the season. Get him out,” he claimed. Of course, Green is in real danger of being given a long-term suspension from the league.

The player had already been suspended for five games earlier due to putting Rudy Gobert in a chokehold. Nurkic is the second International star that he has had a physical altercation with, in a matter of weeks.

Draymond Green suspended indefinitely following an altercation with Jusuf Nurkic

Green’s struggles with disciplinary issues seem to have taken a turn for the worse this season. The incident related to Nurkic resulted in what is Green’s 4th disciplinary suspension this season alone.

The player was initially suspended for one game in March and has since been involved in three major altercations. This includes one with Domantas Sabonis, Rudy Gobert, and now Jusuf Nurkic.

The incident prompted a response from Shams Charania, who claimed Green will have to show improvement in order to return to the Warriors. “Indefinitely means that [Draymond Green] needs to go through a process before he can get back on the court…It’s indefinite because he has to show the league that he’s learned from this, this is the fourth major incident,” he said

Hence, as things stand, Green might as well be looking at a long-term suspension and will need to convince the NBA that he has learned from the experience(s). Surely, his behavior lately has been questionable playing in one of the most elite basketball leagues in the world.