“Not a Chance”: Heat Legend Gives Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns Advice but Smothers Knicks’ Hopes After Game 4 Loss

May 1, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) talks to center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the second half against the Detroit Pistons during game six of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena | Credits- Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

For the New York Knicks and their passionate fanbase, Game 5’s “do-or-die” Eastern Conference Finals clash will be the most crucial game of the season.

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock, Game 4’s 130–121 defeat against one of their longtime rivals, the Indiana Pacers, was devastating for the loyal Knicks faithful. The game featured thirteen lead changes, ten ties, and saw the Knicks dominate the boards with 44 rebounds. But they ultimately got outmuscled in the paint, which contributed heavily to their disappointment.

In the wake of this tough loss, a former member of an Eastern Conference rival had plenty to say. Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem, speaking on ESPN, offered, as expected, plenty of candid insights.

When asked what advice he would give the Knicks, Haslem, the Heat’s former captain and long-standing locker room voice, began by urging both Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson to step up their defensive game.

“We need y’all to set the tone and not be on offense because we know what y’all can do offensively. We need y’all to set the tone defensively. [Do] you know what it does when you watch your best two players set the tone and take the challenge defensively? What it does to the other guys in that locker room?

One of the many criticisms directed at both Towns and Brunson after Game 4 centered on their defensive play. Many believed that the Knicks’ stars, who aren’t known for their defense—became liabilities as Tyrese Haliburton and his well-oiled offense consistently targeted them.

As a team, the Knicks committed seventeen turnovers, which led to 22 fast-break points for the Pacers.

Brunson delivered a commendable performance, tallying 18 points, three rebounds, and five assists. Towns contributed 24 points and 12 rebounds despite sustaining a knee injury late in the game.

Haslem, a three-time NBA champion, acknowledged the offensive efforts of both players but challenged the Knicks’ stars to elevate their defensive game and help contain the Pacers’ high-octane offense.

“To get this done, we need to challenge you defensively, and y’all got to be our defensive stoppers. We know what [Josh] Hart does [but] we need you guys to do it,” Haslem added.

Later, when asked about the Knicks’ chances of “coming back,” Haslem, who holds a personal 4-1 playoff record against them, didn’t hold back.

“Not a chance in hell, not a chance in hell! Because KAT had 24 [points] and 12 [rebounds], Brunson had 31 [points], and [Mikal] Bridges had 17 [points]. Your [best] guys got off, and you still lost. The only thing you can look at and say is [they] gave up 17 turnovers for [22] points, and you can look at [head coach] Tibs, who has literally exhausted every single option.”

The Knicks face a massive challenge as they prepare for Game 5 at Madison Square Garden. With the series heavily skewed in favor of the Pacers, the Knicks will need to come together to keep their championship hopes alive.

Haslem’s candid viewpoints serve as both a critique and a rallying cry for the team and their devoted supporters.